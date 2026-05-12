Knovation Solutions launches Secure Anywhere to eliminate the critical gap between device security and network access

Access is still being granted based on outdated trust models. (Image source: 123RF)

Knovation Solutions today announced the launch of Secure Anywhere, an advanced endpoint security architecture designed to eliminate one of the most overlooked vulnerabilities in modern IT environments: the disconnect between device compliance and network access.

Despite significant investments in device management, firewalls and cloud security, many organisations remain exposed due to legacy access models – particularly VPN-based connectivity that fails to account for real-time device posture.

“Most organisations believe they are secure because their devices are managed and their perimeter is protected,” said William Hardie, Managing Director at Knovation Solutions. “But the reality is that access is still being granted based on outdated trust models. Secure Anywhere removes that blind spot entirely.”

Closing the posture-to-access gap

In today’s hybrid and mobile-first environments, attackers increasingly exploit trusted connections rather than attempting to breach hardened perimeters. Traditional VPNs authenticate users once and grant broad access, regardless of whether a device becomes compromised during a session.

This creates what Knovation defines as the “posture-to-access gap” – where endpoint management systems detect risk, but network controls fail to act on it.

Secure Anywhere directly addresses this issue by enforcing continuous, real-time access control based on device compliance, ensuring that compromised devices cannot maintain access to corporate resources.

A unified, modern security architecture

Secure Anywhere integrates leading technologies into a simplified, outcome-driven architecture:

Ivanti for unified endpoint management, secure access and mobile threat defence.

WatchGuard for network perimeter security, identity, DNS protection, endpoint protection and detection and response.

This approach eliminates vendor sprawl while delivering full coverage across both mobile and desktop environments.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous posture-based access control replacing legacy VPN models.

Cloud-managed zero trust network access (ZTNA) for secure connectivity.

Integrated endpoint protection (EPDR) across all devices.

Embedded mobile security without separate VPN applications.

Detection, correlation and automated response.

Delivering measurable business outcomes

Secure Anywhere is designed to deliver six key outcomes that resonate at board level:

Posture-driven secure access: Every device and session is continuously validated, with access automatically revoked if risk is detected. Complete endpoint protection: Unified protection across desktop and mobile devices with no security gaps. Identity and DNS security everywhere: Threats such as phishing and credential theft are stopped before reaching the network. AI-driven automation: Automated response available for full analyst coverage. Continuous compliance alignment: Supports frameworks including POPIA, JS2 FSP, ISO 27001 and NIST CSF 2.0 with auditable, real-time evidence. Vendor consolidation and cost reduction: Reduces complex multi-vendor environments to two integrated stacks, lowering cost and operational overhead.

From complexity to control

Rather than requiring organisations to replace their entire security stack, Secure Anywhere is designed as a targeted architectural evolution – closing the specific gap between endpoint intelligence and network enforcement.

The result is a simplified, integrated security model that delivers: