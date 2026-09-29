Knovation Solutions launches Secure Mobile to help organisations combat rise of AI-driven mobile attacks

Protect your company against AI-generated phishing, smishing and other mobile-targeted attacks. (Image source: 123RF)

Knovation Solutions, a provider of mobile and endpoint security solutions, today announced the launch of Secure Mobile, a full-stack security offering built to protect organisations against the growing wave of AI-generated phishing, smishing and other mobile-targeted attacks.

AI has changed the economics of cyber attacks. Generative AI now allows attackers to write more convincing lures, clone voices and launch personalised phishing and social engineering campaigns at a scale and speed that static, single-layer defences were not built to withstand, and the mobile device, where employees increasingly receive, trust and act on these attacks, has become one of the most exposed points in the enterprise.

The scale of the shift is stark: phishing events detected on employee mobile devices have grown 380% since January 2025; 86% of phishing attacks now contain AI-generated content; and mobile-centric phishing succeeds at a rate 40% higher than e-mail-based attacks. Nearly one in 10 mobile devices now carries spyware, a fourfold increase year on year.

“AI has changed the game on securing mobile. It’s making mobile attacks easier, scalable and much more sophisticated,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium.

Secure Mobile is designed to close that gap by combining three complementary layers into a single, managed stack, rather than relying on any one tool to catch every kind of AI-accelerated attack:

Manage, with UEM and MDM: configures, secures and automates the full device fleet, mobile, desktop and everything in between, from a single console. Detect, with mobile threat defence an on-device, machine-learning-powered layer that identifies device, network, phishing and app-based threats in real-time, including previously unseen AI-generated attacks, even when the device is offline. Contain and respond, with EPDR: extends zero-trust prevention, detection and automated containment to the laptops and desktops working alongside managed mobile devices, stopping a single compromise from becoming a fleet-wide incident.

Knovation Solutions layers its own services on top of the stack, including mobile risk assessments and attack-surface monitoring, pre-sales scoping and solution design, and ongoing managed services covering policy configuration, integration and support, giving customers a single point of accountability for the full deployment.

“Your people are mobile, your data is mobile and now increased AI attacks are mobile. Your security needs to be mobile too. Secure Mobile gives our customers management, detection and containment working together, instead of three separate tools with three separate blind spots,” said Sean Duffy, Head: Strategy and GTM at Knovation Solutions.

Secure Mobile is available now from Knovation Solutions, with onboarding and managed service options for organisations of all sizes and is already deployed with three financial institutions across South Africa, Uganda and Mauritius. Prospective customers can request a Secure Mobile Risk Assessment to identify exposure across their existing device fleet.