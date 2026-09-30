Know your vendors

A business that cannot demonstrate robust vendor risk management could face regulatory penalties and reputational damage.

According to Smarsh, the average organisation manages between 200 and 500 active vendors, with every one of them requiring a periodic risk assessment. Financial services companies, smaller businesses and law firms all operate across expanding ecosystems of third parties, each handling sensitive data and each creating compliance exposure. Questionnaire distribution, response scoring, follow-up, remediation tracking and audit documentation sit across spreadsheets, shared drives and e-mail chains, which means the picture of an organisation's total third-party exposure exists in fragments (and only for as long as somebody keeps updating it).

Regulators have made that fragmentation expensive. In the US, the SEC's amended Regulation S-P sets out requirements for service provider oversight and breach notification, and FINRA mandates similar diligence over the third parties its members rely on. South African organisations face the same expectation under POPIA, which holds the responsible party accountable for how its operators handle personal information. This is why vendor due diligence has become something an organisation has to evidence rather than assert – a business that cannot demonstrate robust vendor risk management could face regulatory penalties and reputational damage.

Off the spreadsheet

Smarsh Vendor Risk Management (VRM) centralises the assessment process into a single cloud-based platform covering vendor registry, assessment distribution, weighted risk scoring and reporting. InfoSec, compliance and risk teams work from the same record rather than from their own copies of it, tracking the status of assessments in progress and bringing in contributors from across departments without losing the thread of who has responded and who has not. The value of that is less about tidiness than about visibility, because a security team can only act on risk it can see. The grading of vendor assessments, the creation of follow-up tickets, the scoring of responses against a weighted methodology and the tracking of remediation are all automated, lifting assessment efficiency by as much as 70%, says Smarsh. Risk and security teams are almost universally understaffed, so what that buys is less about speed than about attention. It moves the work from administering the assessment process to acting on what it finds.

Audit readiness is the second thing centralisation buys, and it is often the reason a programme gets funded in the first place. Breach alerts, completed assessments, scorecards and remediation activity are logged inside the platform, which gives compliance teams a documented history to put in front of a regulator instead of a reconstruction assembled after the request arrives. Regulation S-P carries its own record-keeping expectations around service provider arrangements and incident response, and a system that captures that evidence as a by-product of normal work is considerably more reliable than one that depends on somebody remembering to file it. Questionnaires, workflows and scoring rules are customisable, so an organisation can measure vendors against its own risk tolerance rather than a generic standard, and standardised reporting gives cross-functional teams a common view of where the greatest exposure sits.

Beyond the questionnaire

An assessment describes a vendor on the day it was completed, which leaves a gap of 12 or 24 months in which a great deal can change. Vendor Breach Monitoring, available as a paid add-on, closes that gap with continuous monitoring of third-party security incidents, automatic alert notifications, breach assessments, client notification workflows and reporting. Real-time visibility of that kind is what makes the new breach notification deadlines survivable, because an organisation cannot notify anyone about an incident it has not heard about.

VRM comes in three tiers to suit how much of this a business wants to run itself. Tech is the platform alone, Tech Plus adds Smarsh as project manager chasing vendors and reporting progress, and Managed hands the security reviews, assessment scoring and follow-ups to Smarsh analysts entirely. A relationship with a vendor runs continuously, and the oversight of it now has to run the same way.