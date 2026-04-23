KnowBe4 to highlight importance of securing the human, AI workforce at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

The cyber security landscape is undergoing its most dramatic transformation in decades. (Image source: 123RF)

During its participation at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will be discussing how African organisations can secure, monitor and govern the behaviour of autonomous AI agents alongside the human workforce.

The cyber security landscape is undergoing its most dramatic transformation in decades. As AI agents enter the workplace en masse, organisations are no longer just dealing with human vulnerabilities; they are facing the compound risk of human-AI interaction vulnerabilities that cyber criminals are already beginning to exploit.

As organisations adopt AI tools, agents are taking on critical workflows with incredible confidence but no understanding of corporate policies. Traditional SIEM and DLP tools were not built to monitor the nuanced inputs and outputs of these agents. This leaves organisations exposed to silent exploitation like indirect prompt injections or "permission creep", where an agent inadvertently accesses and exposes sensitive information.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

KnowBe4’s new Agent Risk Manager will fundamentally change how organisations quantify and mitigate risks of the human and AI workforce. While others focus on static code scanning or basic API security, KnowBe4’s Agent Risk Manager addresses the risks associated with agentic behaviour, preventing unauthorised actions such as sharing sensitive information, identifying indirect prompt injections, inventorying agents and more.

“Organisations have spent years working on human risk management but as AI agents enter the workforce, they need to bolster their approach,” said Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4. “When considering the workforce, organisations now need to consider how humans interact with AI agents and also, how those agents behave.”

Agent Risk Manager establishes a centralised interface to monitor and protect the growing workforce of "non-human identities" and the humans interacting with them. It integrates seamlessly with your AI agent provider to deliver a seamless, "outside-in" security layer that doesn't require modifying your underlying AI models.

The Agent Risk Manager is a new product that will be made available globally. For more information, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/ai-agent-risk-manager.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70 000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for human risk management, creating an adaptive defence layer that reinforces secure behaviour against evolving cyber security threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud e-mail security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI defence agents and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognise and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defence strategies. More info at knowbe4.com.

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About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.