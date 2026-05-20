KnowBe4 to showcase AI-native attack simulation and training product, twelfth AI agent at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

KnowBe4 will be showcasing the latest evolution in its portfolio – its newly launched two-tier security awareness training (SAT) offering and a new AI defence agent for custom content creation. (Image source: 123RF)

At the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will be showcasing the latest evolution in its portfolio – its newly launched two-tier security awareness training (SAT) offering and a new AI defence agent for custom content creation.

The most comprehensive security awareness training is available in two tiers: SAT Advanced and SAT Foundation. SAT Foundation helps organisations establish a strong security baseline and focuses on core risk management with a streamlined content library and select AI features. SAT Advanced unlocks the full library of KnowBe4’s market-leading security awareness training, combined with its groundbreaking suite of AI Defence Agents (AIDA), including the Orchestration Agent that fully automates program administration, and the Deepfake Training Content Agent that generates a custom deepfake training experience, featuring an organisation’s own leader.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

In addition, the new Content Creation Agent will be available as part of AIDA and leverages generative AI and natural language prompting to turn an organisation’s internal policies and materials into bespoke training experiences. Organisations can define their preferred style, tone and duration or start a new training from scratch using a simple prompt. The Content Creation Agent generates complete, text-based training packages with modules and quizzes that can be translated into 30 languages and either published directly to an organisation’s training campaign or exported for use in their external learning management system (LMS). Coupling the Content Creation Agent with KnowBe4’s partnership with Synthesia for instantly localised, AI-powered bespoke video provides the comprehensive solution organisations need for their custom training requirements.

Supported by more than 15 years of threat intelligence and user behaviour data, KnowBe4’s SmartRisk Engine analyses 316 indicators such as employees’ Phish-prone Percentage, how well they identify deepfakes and how employees interact with AI to create the most accurate Risk Score in the industry. The combination of this Risk Score and AIDA, which automates program administration and personalises content, creates a continuous improvement cycle for customers.

“The introduction of our AIDA Content Creation Agent and launch of our new SAT tiers are the next step in providing industry-leading digital workforce security,” says Greg Kras, Chief Product Officer at KnowBe4. “We are focused on the rapid expansion of AIDA, providing customers with increasing ease-of-use through powerful automation and ensuring our security awareness training continues to be the most effective on the market.”

KnowBe4 will be available in Cape Town and Johannesburg to demonstrate the key benefits of KnowBe4 SAT:

Personalised: Deliver bespoke training experiences through AI-driven content recommendations and behavioural profiling that adapts to and measures each user.

Deliver bespoke training experiences through AI-driven content recommendations and behavioural profiling that adapts to and measures each user. Relevant : Provide security training that directly addresses current threat landscapes, eliminating generic content in favour of targeted and relevant learning.

: Provide security training that directly addresses current threat landscapes, eliminating generic content in favour of targeted and relevant learning. Responsive: Continuously evolve training programmes through intelligent automation and orchestration that learns from user interactions, assesses individual risk, delivers personalised training and adjusts content based on emerging threats.

For more information, visit knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers the modern workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70 000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, collaboration security and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defence Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 15 years of behavioural data to combat advanced threats, including social engineering, prompt injection and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defence. More info at knowbe4.com.

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About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town, on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.