KnowBe4 to showcase AIDA Orchestration at ITWeb Security Summit 2026: First fully autonomous agent for human risk management

Transforming human risk management. (Image: 123rf)

KnowBe4 is proud to announce its participation at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. The company will be showcasing AIDA Orchestration, demonstrating how African enterprises can leverage the first fully autonomous AI agent to transform human risk management from hours of administration into seconds.

As AI enables adversaries to remove traditional indications of an attack and craft highly tailored messages, cyber security leaders now rank AI-powered threats as their top security risk. At the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will highlight how AIDA Orchestration addresses these evolving threats by moving from static, group-wide campaigns to an always-on, autonomous system.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

The AIDA Orchestration agent is an autonomous, AI-powered system that independently creates, schedules and manages personalised phishing security tests (PSTs) and security awareness training (SAT). By dynamically adapting to each person’s unique risk profile, it eliminates manual campaigns and significantly reduces administrative burden.

“AIDA Orchestration fundamentally redefines how organisations manage human risk," says Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4. "This move to an always-on, autonomous system allows security teams to provide tailored training precisely when it matters most. It eliminates manual campaigns, significantly lowers organisational risk and ensures every employee is treated as an individual with unique security requirements.”

KnowBe4 will be available at ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town and Johannesburg to demonstrate:

Individual-focused personalisation: How the agent delivers unique phishing tests and training experiences based on real-time user performance.

How the agent delivers unique phishing tests and training experiences based on real-time user performance. Always-on operations: How the system continuously monitors evolving threat landscapes and user engagement, adjusting strategies without human intervention.

How the system continuously monitors evolving threat landscapes and user engagement, adjusting strategies without human intervention. Intelligent ecosystem integration: How AIDA Orchestration leverages a full suite of AI agents to create a cohesive, data-driven security culture.

How AIDA Orchestration leverages a full suite of AI agents to create a cohesive, data-driven security culture. Plan-based oversight: How administrators maintain strategic control through "plans" that define high-level constraints and guardrails while the agent handles tactical execution.

An anonymous customer who has already been using KnowBe4’s AIDA Orchestration highly recommends the agent, saying: "AIDA Orchestration is a game-changer and time saver!"

For more information on the AIDA Orchestration Agent and other AI Defence Agents, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/aida.

AboutKnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70 000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for human risk management, creating an adaptive defence layer that reinforces secure behaviour against evolving cyber security threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud e-mail security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defence Agents and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognise and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defence strategies. More info at knowbe4.com.

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About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.