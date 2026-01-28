KnowBe4 to showcase dual-layer defence strategy against AI-driven e-mail threats at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

KnowBe4 will highlight the necessity of moving beyond static rules and signature-based security e-mail gateways.

KnowBe4 is proud to announce its participation at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. The company will be demonstrating how African enterprises can fight the next evolution of e-mail threats with a modern, layered and AI-driven security approach.

The rapid evolution of phishing, business e-mail compromise (BEC) and supply chain attacks is challenging CISOs, IT directors and SOC teams, demonstrating the inability of traditional e-mail security to keep pace. Today’s adversaries leverage AI to make attacks more convincing and personalised, often launching from legitimate yet compromised sender accounts that bypass classic domain and reputation filters.

At the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will highlight the necessity of moving beyond static rules and signature-based security e-mail gateways (SEGs). The focus will be on a dual-layer strategy that integrates cutting-edge technical controls with the essential human element.

“As AI accelerates the sophistication of social engineering and BEC attacks, purely technical controls are no longer enough,” says Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4. “The next evolution of defence requires a dual-layer strategy that combines advanced behavioural AI with a strong security culture and human risk management. Behaviour-based AI checks for contextual signals like unusual writing style or domain behaviour to catch the zero-day phishing and payload-free BEC attacks that static systems miss.”

KnowBe4 will be available at ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town and Johannesburg to demonstrate:

How continuous learning and contextual analysis can detect unique, AI-generated content and compromised real accounts that evade traditional SEGs. Human risk management: The critical role of strong security culture, simulated phishing and real-time teachable moments in reducing the organisation’s overall human risk.

Through its participation at ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will show security leaders how this unified approach creates a more resilient organisation and significantly reduces the likelihood of a successful compromise from the modern wave of social-engineering attacks.

For more information on KnowBe4 and cloud e-mail security, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/cloud-email-security.

AboutKnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70 000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for human risk management, creating an adaptive defence layer that reinforces secure behaviour against evolving cyber security threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud e-mail security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI defence agents and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognise and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defence strategies. More info at knowbe4.com.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

