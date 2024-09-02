Knowledge Base AI enables smart FAQ bots, without coding

Joachim Jonkers, Director of Product – AI at Sinch.

Smart FAQ bots that answer customers' most common questions can typically answer up to 90% of incoming questions , reduce agent workloads by up to 50%, add capabilities to existing bots and deliver a great ROI for customers.

However, many organisations don’t use smart FAQ bots yet, purely because of the idea that they require a big amount of work to set them up and updating the information they access.

This is according to Joachim Jonkers, Director of Product – AI at Sinch, a global communications platform as a service (CPaaS) leader.

Jonkers says the new Knowledge Base AI functionality overcomes these challenges and allows organisations to quickly and easily set up a smart FAQ chatbot, without the risks that come with using generative AI like ChatGPT. He says: “Models without guardrails can be problematic in a business context. ChatGPT might ‘hallucinate’ answers, provide users with inaccurate pricing or product information, or promise them services you don't offer.

“Knowledge Base AI draws from a store of trusted and approved content and leverages the capabilities of generative AI with other technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP), which gives organisations control over the content the bot has access to, and the answers it should and shouldn't provide,” he says. “The combination of the different AI technologies makes bots both more innovative, and also safer.”

Jonkers notes that Knowledge Base AI is not intended to replace existing bots, but to take on some of the load and enrich the bot experience.

Sinch’s Knowledge Base AI allows businesses to create a smart FAQ bot for multiple channels in minutes. Syncing the smart FAQ bot to knowledge sources keeps it up to date automatically. Knowledge Base AI has the capability to extract content from existing text on selected URLs, product pages, documentation, blog posts, PDF files and more.

Sinch Knowledge Base AI features simple drag-and-drop features to make set-up easy, and the FAQ bot can be built to generate answers to queries using content scraped from approved sources, or can be built to answer certain questions with predefined answers.

Knowledge Base AI is also multilingual and can translate the information from one language to answer a question asked in another.

“With Knowledge Base AI FAQ bots, businesses don’t have to miss out on potential sales or lose customers because they couldn’t respond in time. The bot will be available 24/7 to answer queries from marketing campaigns, with knowledge-based FAQs, and can transfer the conversation to human agents when they are available,” Jonkers says.

