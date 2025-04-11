Kohde achieves Microsoft partner designation, highlighting commitment to team growth and client success

The designation gives Kohde early access to Microsoft’s latest tools, platforms and AI innovations.

Kohde, which positions itself as a leading South African software development company, has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Digital & App Innovation (Azure) and Data & AI (Azure), a significant milestone affirming its delivery of secure, modern and intelligent software solutions.

“This achievement reflects our long-standing commitment to quality and continuous improvement,” says Grant Jubber, Co-founder and Director at Kohde. “Through Microsoft certifications and a strong focus on skills development, we’re equipping our team to solve tomorrow’s business challenges today.”

For Kohde’s clients, this designation brings added peace of mind: they’re working with a certified and credible technology partner recognised for consistently delivering high-impact software aligned to Microsoft’s global best practices.

The designation also gives Kohde early access to Microsoft’s latest tools, platforms and AI innovations, ensuring faster delivery, smarter automation and scalable software built for the future.

To qualify, Kohde demonstrated proven customer success, technical depth across Azure technologies and a culture of excellence in delivery and architecture.

The Digital & App Innovation (Azure) designation recognises Kohde’s capabilities in building modern, cloud-native applications that accelerate time-to-market and enable agile digital transformation.

The Data & AI (Azure) designation validates Kohde’s expertise in delivering intelligent, data-driven solutions that unlock insights, modernise systems and support more strategic decision-making.

“This designation is not just a badge,” says Jubber. “It reflects our ongoing investment in people, our drive for excellence and our promise to deliver meaningful results that help businesses thrive in a digital-first world.”