Konecta launches WiTechAfrica to support local tech startups

Konecta, a telecoms consultancy firm, launched the WiTechAfrica platform to promote diversity, innovation, and excellence in the telecoms industry.

The platform was launched at the inaugural WiTechAfrica: Telecommunications and Datacentre Summit 2024, hosted recently in Sandton under the theme ‘unlock opportunities, empower women, shape the future’.

The event aims to facilitate collaboration between industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to drive progress in Africa’s tech sector.

Wabo Majavu, who leads the executive strategy and business operations at Africa Data Centres, delivered a keynote presentation and highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for driving successful programmes.

She said Africa Data Centres uses PPPs to augment its incubator programmes and establish a sustainable portal for tech startups in Africa. The portal is expected to serve as a marketplace of exchange, involving all registered startups, she explained.

Panel discussion: Chrystal Singh, head of SME channel at Seacom South Africa; Mmapula Kgari, acting executive for broadband at Sentech; and Karmaine Naidoo, CEO of Telecel SA.

Funding gap

In a panel discussion led by Chrystal Singh, head of SME channel at Seacom South Africa, participants Mmapula Kgari, acting executive for broadband at Sentech, and Karmaine Naidoo, CEO of Telecel SA, discussed current trends shaping the South African telecoms and data centre industries.

The panellists agreed that 5G won’t just bring faster internet speeds but has the potential to revolutionise industries through advancements in virtual reality, augmented reality, and IOT.

However, to fully realise this potential, the rollout and application of 5G technology must be inclusive and benefit all market segments.

Yandisa Sokhanyile, CEO of Konecta and co-founder of WiTech Africa.

Despite the progress being made, SMMEs in the telecoms and data centre sectors still face significant challenges, including limited access to funding, infrastructure, and market opportunities. The panellists underscored the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors to address these challenges.

In her keynite, Majavu said when it comes to funding, the disparity between the US and Africa is stark, with US tech startups having received $160 billion in investment in 2023, compared to just $6.5 billion in Africa – a mere 1/125th of the US total.

She encouraged those in attendance to be innovative. “If we don't have the funds we then need to innovate. We need to make do with what we have.”

Mapula shared insights into Sentech's efforts to incubate women-led SMMEs, noting that while some initiatives have faced setbacks, they are helping to shape a new narrative for women in the digital economy.

She said what’s needed is a sustained commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs, from capacity building to active stakeholder engagement.

Wabo Majavu, executive strategy and business operations at Africa Data Centres and co-founder of WiTech Africa.

Looking ahead, the panellists agreed that continued investment in digital infrastructure, skills development, and supportive policies will be essential to sustaining growth in the telecoms and data centre industries.

In a video interview for ITWeb’s On The Road platform, Yandisa Sokhanyile, CEO of Konecta and co-founder of WiTech Africa, talks of the need for more women in tech leadership roles, explaining that this was the main reason for hosting the conference during Women’s Month.

She says Women’s Month provides opportunities to amplify women's voices and give female-led startups a platform to learn and grow.