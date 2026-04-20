Konica Minolta SA CEO Marc Pillay celebrates 25-year milestone

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa. (Image: Konica Minolta South Africa)

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, celebrates an extraordinary milestone this year – 25 years with Konica Minolta South Africa – marking his impactful journey in South Africa’s technology and imaging sector with vision, innovation and purpose. His career stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, strategic foresight and the enduring influence of purpose-driven leadership.

Pillay has served as CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa for the past eight years guiding the organisation through rapid technological change, global market shifts and evolving customer needs. Through targeted investments, forward-thinking strategies and a relentless focus on innovation, he has strengthened the company’s capabilities, expanded its services and positioned it as a leader in the technology and imaging sector. Under his leadership, Konica Minolta South Africa has become a dynamic, adaptable organisation, known not only for execution, innovation and reliability, but for its ability to anticipate and respond to the needs of its clients and partners.

Pillay's leadership style combines strategic vision with a deeply human approach. He has fostered a culture of collaboration, empowering cross-functional teams to co-create solutions and deliver real value. Mentorship has been a cornerstone of his approach, helping to nurture the next generation of leaders while ensuring that every employee feels valued and inspired.

Extending beyond the organisation, Pillay has championed initiatives that align business success with broader social and environmental progress. His efforts have supported community development across South Africa while also advancing more sustainable, responsible ways of operating, reflecting a leadership approach that considers long-term impact on both people and the planet. His work underscores a belief that true leadership is measured not only in commercial success but in the lasting value created for society at large.

Reflecting on his milestone, Pillay says: “This moment is about far more than an individual achievement. It reflects the dedication of every team member, the trust of our partners and clients and the steadfast support of my family, all of whom have contributed to this journey in meaningful ways. Their support, patience and encouragement have played an instrumental role in shaping my leadership and the success we have built together. Being able to balance family life and work has been an important part of this journey and I’m deeply grateful for the understanding and strength I draw from my loved ones. The connections we’ve built, the challenges we’ve overcome together and the solutions we’ve created are what make this journey truly meaningful. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited about the future we are shaping together.”

Pillay’s 25-year journey is more than a career milestone; it is a blueprint for blending ambition, innovation and humanity. It demonstrates that with vision, dedication and a focus on empowering others, leaders can leave a lasting impact on their organisations, their industries and the communities they serve.