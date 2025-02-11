Konica Minolta SA joins Castle Super League as proud sponsor

This sponsorship reinforces Konica Minolta South Africa’s commitment to strengthening South African rugby and investing in a future where sport serves as a catalyst for growth, inclusion and transformation. (Image: Supplied)

Konica Minolta South Africa is proud to announce its co-sponsorship of the inaugural Castle Super League, a groundbreaking cross-border provincial rugby competition launched at Loftus Versfeld this month. This exciting new tournament will see 12 teams from five provincial unions compete for a historic title, marking a new chapter in South African club rugby.

The Castle Super League kicks off on Saturday, 15 February, bringing together top non-tertiary club teams, including Vereeniging, Springs, Brakpan, NWU Vaal (Valke), Naka Bulle, Harlequins, Tuine Grizzlies (Blue Bulls), Northam Wolves, Louis Trichardt (Leopards), and Sasol Secunda (Pumas).

The competition aims to elevate club rugby to new heights, offering players, coaches, referees, sponsors and fans an exciting platform for growth and talent development.

Willem Strauss, President of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU), emphasised the tournament’s potential to become the "Varsity Cup" of club rugby. "The Castle Super League serves as a vital platform to discovering hidden talent, many of whom go on to play professional rugby. Additionally, it ensures the sustainability and relevance of club rugby in South Africa," Strauss stated.

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for supporting the Castle Super League: “It is an absolute privilege to celebrate a partnership that goes beyond sport – one that embodies excellence and resilience, while also championing the development of local talent and uplifting communities. At Konica Minolta South Africa, we believe in the power of collaboration. Whether in business or on the sports field, success is driven by teamwork, innovation and an unrelenting commitment to progress. That is why we are thrilled to embark on this journey with the Castle Super League, a platform that not only showcases top rugby talent but also nurtures the spirit of unity."

Pillay highlighted how rugby, much like business, is built on perseverance, dedication and the pursuit of greatness – values that drive Konica Minolta South Africa every day. The company remains committed to equipping businesses with state-of-the-art solutions, pushing boundaries and delivering value.

“When we invest in people – whether on the field or in the workplace – we create opportunities, ignite ambition and drive meaningful change," he explains.

This sponsorship reinforces Konica Minolta South Africa’s commitment to strengthening South African rugby and investing in a future where sport serves as a catalyst for growth, inclusion and transformation.