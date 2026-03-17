Konica Minolta South Africa celebrates learnership graduation, opens applications for 2026-2027 intake

Konica Minolta South Africa graduation.

Konica Minolta South Africa proudly celebrated the graduation of its 2025-2026 Learnership Programme, marking a meaningful milestone in the organisation’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable skills development since its launch in 2012.

Against the backdrop of South Africa’s persistently high unemployment rate, particularly among young people, the graduation stands as a powerful reminder of what is possible when business intentionally invests in developing future talent. The ceremony was officially opened by programme lead, Marcus Mzobe, who acknowledged the mentors and support teams working behind the scenes, recognising that the programme’s success is rooted in collaboration and dedication.

Reflecting on the journey from onboarding to graduation, Mzobe highlighted the remarkable transformation of the cohort. “What began as a group of young individuals uncertain about the road ahead evolved into confident, capable professionals ready to enter the workplace. Feedback from mentors and host partners has been overwhelmingly positive, with learners commended for their professionalism, workplace performance and strong academic results,” said Mzobe.

Konica Minolta South Africa graduation.

The programme is designed as a sustainable pathway that supports meaningful workplace integration and long-term growth. A testament to its impact is former participant Christine Ntlahla, now a sales manager at one of the organisation’s branches. Reflecting on her journey, she said: “A decade ago, I walked through these same doors as a timid young woman who didn’t know how a multifunction device operated. What began as ‘just a programme’ became the foundation of my confidence, resilience and professional growth. There were moments of doubt, but I kept showing up – even on the difficult days – and that consistency positioned me where I am today. Growth will stretch you, but that discomfort means you are developing.” Her journey reflects the lasting career progression the programme makes possible.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marc Pillay emphasised that while graduation is an important achievement, it represents the beginning of a longer professional journey. With more than 600 employees across 18 operations nationwide, the organisation continues to create opportunities across multiple regions, reinforcing its belief that growth and possibility exist for those willing to pursue them. “This graduation is not the finish line, it is your starting point. You determine your future. While we can teach skills, the drive to succeed must come from within,” said Pillay.

He encouraged the graduates to cultivate resilience, build strong professional networks and surround themselves with individuals who uplift and challenge them to grow. Inspiring the graduates to think beyond their current achievements, Pillay referenced global leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi as examples of individuals who rose above their circumstances to leave a lasting impact on the world. He urged graduates to be intentional and purposeful in shaping their own futures.

Konica Minolta South Africa graduation.

The Konica Minolta South Africa Learnership Programme is carefully designed to bridge the gap between education and employment. By integrating structured theoretical instruction with hands-on workplace experience, the programme equips participants with industry-relevant technical competencies and essential end-user skills required in today’s professional environment. Beyond qualifications, the initiative fosters confidence, accountability and long-term career readiness.

Following the successful graduation ceremony, Konica Minolta South Africa is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2026-2027 Learnership Programme intake. Young South Africans seeking meaningful workplace exposure and the opportunity to build sustainable careers are encouraged to apply via the company’s official social media platforms.

By celebrating today’s graduates while opening doors for the next intake, Konica Minolta South Africa reaffirms its commitment to investing in youth development and contributing to a resilient, skilled and future-ready South African workforce.