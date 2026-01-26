Konica Minolta South Africa renews Sibanye-Stillwater Super League sponsorship, strengthening commitment to grassroots sport

Konica Minolta South Africa team.

Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) has confirmed the renewal of its sponsorship of the Sibanye-Stillwater Super League for the 2026 season, reaffirming its long-term commitment to grassroots sport and the values of community and unity that define rugby in South Africa.

As a trusted technology and solutions partner across multiple industries, Konica Minolta South Africa aligns itself with initiatives that promote high performance, teamwork and future-focused growth. Rugby, at its core, is a game built on connection, collective effort and shared purpose, principles that mirror Konica Minolta’s belief in bringing people, communities and opportunities together. Through this renewed partnership, the company will support the Sibanye-Stillwater Super League throughout the 2026 season, contributing to the competition’s continued growth and positive impact on South African rugby.

“As we enter our second year as a sponsor of the Super League, our commitment remains firmly rooted in our ESG principles and our focus on creating long-term, sustainable impact. The Sibanye-Stillwater Super League plays a vital role in strengthening grassroots rugby by building credible routes into the professional game and ensuring talent across six provinces is developed and recognised. We are proud to support an initiative that reflects our values of accountability, integrity and innovation, while making a meaningful difference beyond the field," said Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa.

Sibanye Super League 2026.

The 2026 season marks an important milestone for the Sibanye-Stillwater Super League with the introduction of a women’s division, reinforcing the competition’s commitment to inclusivity and broad-based development. The season promises high-intensity competition and memorable performances, with matches broadcast nationally on SABC and Heritage Broadcasting across television, radio and digital platforms, ensuring broad access for fans and communities across the country.

Konica Minolta South Africa’s sponsorship will support league operations, enhance fan engagement and contribute to the wider development of South Africa’s sporting ecosystem, helping to strengthen the role of rugby as a unifying force in communities nationwide.