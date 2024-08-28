Konica Minolta starts external supply of recycled plastics through joint development with NEC Platforms

Konica Minolta and NEC Platforms are supplying recycled plastics made from used polycarbonate water bottles.

Through a collaborative effort, print and imaging company, Konica Minolta, and NEC Platforms, a global telecommunications company, are supplying recycled plastics made from used polycarbonate (PC) water bottles to make a significant environmental impact.

Initiative to use limited resources effectively

Konica Minolta has been working on five material issues, including using limited resources effectively through its business. The company aims to reduce the amount of the earth’s native materials used by 90% or more by 2050. This will be accomplished by not only reducing the number of resources used in products, but also by proactively switching to recyclable resources, such as recycled materials. The company is focused to reduce the use of the earth’s native resources by externally deploying its know-how and technologies and promoting the use of recyclable resources.

Konica Minolta promotes the use of recyclable resources.

As one of the specific initiatives, Konica Minolta is actively developing high-functionality recycling technology to use post-consumer recycled plastics for multi-function printer (MFP) parts, which require a high degree of functionality, and is expanding the use of recycled plastics to many products. The company is also taking on challenges to expand the scope of reducing the environmental impact by accelerating collaboration with many more partner companies in order to promote the establishment of resource recycling in line with the business model.

Konica Minolta also recycles milk containers made from polyethylene and turns them into toner bottles for MFPs. It has developed washing technology that removes the smell of milk and minute cells that would degrade the quality. The company has succeeded in raising the percentage of post-consumer recycled materials used for toner containers to 40% and has attained 100% for some products.

The company has raised the percentage of post-consumer recycled materials used for toner containers.

In South Africa, Konica Minolta has played an instrumental role in taking responsibility for the environment by seeking out new opportunities for more sustainable business practices. For example, in 2015, the company proudly launched its environmentally friendly toner bottle or cartridge recycling project. The recycling project ensures that every component, including the toner powder, is recycled so that nothing ends up in a landfill.

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, says the company is committed to creating a sustainable future through responsible recycling, and this project is an important step towards that goal. "We are determined to do our best to protect our planet for future generations," Pillay says.

Committed to creating a sustainable future through responsible recycling.

"This project aligns with global sustainability goals by reducing waste, promoting the circular economy and minimising the environmental impact of electronic products. It supports initiatives that particularly focus on responsible consumption and production and, by recycling efficiently, we are contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable world," Pillay added.

Konica Minolta South Africa will continue to work on reducing its environmental impact by accelerating collaboration with various companies. The company is also proud to have achieved carbon-neutral status for the past 16 years, having offset 27 918 tonnes of CO, which demonstrates its commitment to sustainability. Through these efforts, the company aims to lead by example in the industry.



