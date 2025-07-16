KRS opens applications for 2026 internship programme

The KRS internship programme leaders Ayesha Bagus and Alain King celebrate with past interns as they receive their certificates. (Image: Supplied)

KRS, a Cape Town-based software development company, is excited to announce that applications are now open for its 2026 internship programme. The long-running initiative continues KRS’s commitment to nurturing South African software development talent by helping young people not only learn to code but build lasting careers.

Empowering future developers

For over a decade, KRS has opened its doors to young South Africans with a passion for tech – some fresh from university, others self-taught coders determined to break into the industry. For many, the internship is their first real experience working in a professional tech environment.

KRS takes a unique approach to recruitment, focusing on potential instead of academic prestige. “We believe talent lives everywhere, not just lecture halls,” says KRS Head of People and HR Director, Ayesha Bagus. “We’ve found it in townships, shared flats with borrowed laptops, and in the minds of curious, creative and determined individuals across South Africa.”

To apply for the internship, candidates will need a working knowledge of C# or Java and must complete a logic test, which KRS uses as a strong indicator of problem-solving and aptitude for software development. “We’re interested in spark and willingness to learn and grow,” adds Bagus. “Some of our earliest interns have been with us for over 15 years and are now serving as senior engineers, team leads and mentors to others.”

A hands-on learning environment

The internship was originally run from the company’s Rondebosch office, where interns received in-person support and training, shared meals and conversation with their colleagues and joined whiteboard sessions with mentors. Notes Bagus: “Since going remote, KRS shifted the programme online, but we quickly saw that remote learning alone did not provide the support needed for new developers early in their careers.” Today, KRS runs the internship from a dedicated satellite office in Cape Town, where interns can connect, focus and collaborate better, together.

Bagus continues: “The programme isn’t just about code. It is privately funded and is run by two of our directors, including myself. Interns are coached not only on technical delivery, but also key workplace skills not taught at university, like giving and receiving feedback, managing time and collaborating effectively. This helps develop well-rounded professionals who are prepared for complex delivery environments.”

A dedicated KRS Training Director with a background in high school education oversees the technical curriculum and helps interns develop their skills more confidently.

Bagus notes that top-of-class interns don’t automatically make the best developers, and that intellectual humility is essential to learning. “We’re mindful that our interns face challenges outside of work, so we choose kindness every time. Don’t assume people have a meal. You might be asked to help with transport costs until the first pay cheque comes in.”

Creating lasting impact

Every Friday, interns meet with their mentors to reflect on progress, discuss challenges and plan for improvement. “We create space for constructive feedback, to de-program the formal school mindset and encourage radical candour,” continues Bagus. “Collaboration skills are critical in software development and remote work environments. As such, we take time to cultivate strong collaboration and communication skills for success in both in-person and remote software teams.”

Running an internship programme also challenges KRS leadership to stay adaptable and people focused. “It’s our commitment to rethink how we do things – to challenge old ways and remember why we do what we do, and how we can do it better.”

Intern testimonials

KRS interns have also praised the programme for its positive impact:

“At university, I found programming fascinating but difficult. It felt overwhelming. This internship changed my mindset completely. I’ve grown so much, professionally and socially.” – Mihlali

“The environment was welcoming. You really felt like KRS was rooting for us. The theory was short and intense, but we had time to apply it. It was positive and personal.” – Abigail

“It’s fast-paced, intense and hands-on. The way the course was structured made it easy to grasp concepts and grow fast. And I made some amazing new acquaintances along the way.” – Arnold

“I learned about agile, teamwork, time management and, most of all, how to be a team player. I enjoyed every bit of it. The challenges were real, but that’s what made it worth it.” – Ronald

The power of opportunity

As a South African company, KRS recognises the importance of looking at recruitment through a systemic lens to better reflect our country’s demographic. “The internship programme is one of the ways KRS is working to change that,” adds Bagus. “Another is through remote work as it opens opportunities to people in places far from traditional tech hubs. Being able to work from anywhere means that many people, especially women, can continue pursuing careers in tech.”

The KRS internship programme also offers free internet access to staff who earn below a certain threshold, removing yet another invisible barrier. “We do this because we believe in the power of opportunity,” adds Bagus.

“As an organisation and individuals, we’ve gained as much from this programme as the interns have and look forward to welcoming our 2026 cohort,” she concludes.

Applications for 2026 now open

Applications for the 2026 KRS internship programme are open. If you’re passionate about software development and you’re hungry to learn, open to challenges and ready to build something real, KRS would love to hear from you.

To find out more, please visit: https://krs.co.za/careers/.