KRS opens applications for 2027 AI-First Graduate Engineering Programme in Cape Town

KRS is inviting applications for its six-week, in-person AI-First Graduate Engineering Programme, designed to help the next generation of software engineers learn how to build alongside AI.

KRS, a Cape Town-based software development company, has opened applications for its 2027 AI-First Graduate Engineering Programme. The six-week, in-person programme begins in January 2027 and will take place at KRS’s Observatory office in Cape Town.

Now entering its second year as an AI-first programme, the 2027 intake will welcome eight graduates and emerging software engineers who want to build a career in software development while learning how AI is changing the way software is built.

Preparing engineers for a changing industry

KRS has been running software development internship programmes for 15 years, helping young people make the transition from studying or learning to code into professional software development.

“Our graduate programme is about giving young people the opportunity to learn what it means to be a software engineer in a real working environment,” says Ayesha Bagus, Head of People and HR Director at KRS. “The industry they are entering is changing quickly, and we want them to develop the technical skills, curiosity and judgment to grow with it.”

That change is being driven in part by AI.

AI can already generate significant amounts of code, help developers understand unfamiliar systems, test ideas and accelerate development. For young engineers entering the industry, learning how to work effectively with these tools is becoming part of learning how to be a software engineer.

At KRS, that means learning to use AI while developing the judgment to know when to trust it, when to question it, and when to think for yourself.

“AI gives developers an incredibly powerful set of tools,” says Bagus. “But the ability to use those tools well comes from understanding what you are trying to achieve, asking good questions, evaluating the answers and taking responsibility for what you build.”

Tinashe Nganadange, a 2026 KRS intern, who has since moved into a junior developer role, says the programme has helped him make that transition into professional software development.

“I'm now able to conduct myself professionally and work and collaborate in a team setting. I’m excited about becoming a well-rounded software developer at KRS, someone trusted with taking on responsibility and known for delivering high-quality work.”

Learning to build alongside AI coding tools

The programme combines software engineering fundamentals with practical experience using AI as part of the development process.

Interns will work with tools including GitHub Copilot and Claude, using them to explore ideas, understand code, generate solutions, debug problems and test their thinking.

The focus is on developing capability rather than simply learning how to use particular tools.

AI coding tools are changing rapidly, and the tools graduates use today may look very different a year from now. What matters is learning how to work effectively with AI as the technology continues to evolve.

The programme builds on KRS’s own experience with AI-accelerated development and the company’s work exploring how AI can help development teams move faster while maintaining strong engineering practices.

“We want our interns to learn how to work with AI from the beginning of their careers,” says Bagus. “That means learning how to use it to accelerate their work, but also learning how to assess what it produces. We want them to become engineers who can use the tools intelligently rather than simply rely on them.”

Ryan Kok, another 2026 intern now working as a junior developer at KRS, says learning to work with AI has been one of the most valuable parts of his development.

“The biggest thing I've learnt since joining KRS is how to prompt AI effectively. My advice to anyone starting out: don't ignore it, it's an extremely useful tool.”

More than writing code

As AI changes the pace of software development, KRS believes the role of the software engineer is changing too.

Writing good code remains important, but engineers also need to understand the problem they are solving, communicate with others, challenge assumptions, collaborate with clients and make good decisions about the technology they use.

Interns work alongside experienced software professionals and are exposed to the realities of building software in a professional environment. They learn to solve problems, work with others, ask questions, take responsibility and develop the judgment that comes from working on real challenges.

The programme also provides close mentorship and support as participants develop their skills.

Charlize Fourie, who joined KRS as an intern in 2026 and is now a junior developer, credits the mentorship she received with helping her make that transition.

“The mentorship was absolutely incredible. My mentor did an amazing job creating an environment that encouraged us to learn and curated opportunities for us to show what we were capable of. He knew when to give advice and how to do so in a way that helped us learn. There was guidance every step of the way, and I was incredibly grateful for the mentorship I received.”

Who should apply?

The programme is aimed at IT graduates and current IT interns with a genuine interest in software development and how AI is changing the industry.

Applicants must:

Have matric and a completed IT-related degree, diploma or certificate from a recognised institution, with strong academic results. Self-taught applicants are also encouraged to apply and can submit a portfolio of work.

Have programming experience in C# or Java.

Be interested in using AI coding tools such as GitHub Copilot, Claude or ChatGPT to support learning and development. Previous experience is a bonus, but curiosity is essential.

Be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Be a South African citizen or hold a valid South African work permit.

Be based in Cape Town.

Applications from suitably qualified EE/AA candidates are particularly encouraged.

A practical start to a software engineering career

KRS's approach is deliberately hands-on. Participants spend six weeks working in person alongside experienced developers, learning how software is designed, built, tested and delivered in a professional environment.

The programme is also designed to give participants a realistic understanding of what it means to work as a software engineer today, where AI is increasingly part of the everyday development process, but engineering judgment, problem-solving, communication and collaboration remain fundamental.

For KRS, the opportunity is bigger than simply teaching young people to use new tools.

“We are at an interesting point in software development,” says Bagus. “AI is changing what is possible and how quickly we can explore ideas. We want our graduates to be part of that change, to be curious, to experiment, to build and to develop the judgment to understand when technology is helping and when they need to step back and think.”

Applications now open

Applicants who meet the criteria can send their CV to jobs@krs.co.za.

Candidates who meet the initial requirements will be asked to complete a compulsory logic test at KRS’s Cape Town office, followed by an in-person second-round interview with a member of KRS’s technical team.

The 2027 AI-First Graduate Engineering Programme begins in January 2027 and runs for six weeks.

For more information, visit KRS's careers page.