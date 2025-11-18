KRS reveals why junior developers need new skills in AI era

Mentorship and active learning remain essential as AI reshapes the junior developer experience.

According to research firm Gartner, 80% of developers will need to upgrade their skills by 2027. Why? Because automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping all aspects of software development, and the people most affected are those in the early stages of their software careers.

Tasks that once filled a new developer’s day, like writing simple logic, writing unit tests, debugging and creating documentation, are now being completed faster, and often more accurately, by AI. This shift has reduced traditional hands-on learning opportunities for junior developers, making active, intentional learning more important than ever.

“This doesn’t mean the end of entry-level software roles, just the beginning of a transformation of what the ‘junior developer role’ means,” explains Lorraine Steyn, founder of KRS, a leading software development company in Cape Town.

“New developers today need to be thinkers, problem-solvers and collaborators who can work with AI-assisted coding tools rather than compete against them. People with excellent communication skills will find more opportunities in this new world, where understanding the business needs is the most important aspect of creating software.”

How AI is redefining the junior developer role

Traditionally, junior developers learned by repetition. They would build small functions, fix bugs and refine their technical accuracy line by line. These days, generative AI tools like GitHub CoPilot, ChatGPT, Amazon Code Whisperer, Claude Code and so many more can handle these tasks easily. This means that being able to use these AI tools is a critical skill for all developers. But, where senior, experienced developers have an edge is that they can spot where AI is making mistakes.

Adds Steyn: “Our advice to junior developers is to use the tools extensively, actively and as a learning aid to speed up gaining your own experience. But never accept anything from AI that you don’t understand. That leads to passivity and the opposite of learning.

“There are many examples of how AI is making our brains lazy,” Steyn continues. "For example, if one routinely uses Google Maps or other GPS services to find a route, it diminishes our innate navigation skills. AI-driven tools, in general, are making us fall asleep at the wheel, in a very literal sense. Cognitive skills need to be exercised to stay sharp.

“This means junior developers must be very explicit about active learning around the AI tools. Drive them, don’t let them drive you. Grow your AI prompting skills to get exactly what you want from the AI. Understand that you have an opportunity to gain experience fast by following what the AI outputs. Equally, you could stunt your learning entirely if you are not curious at every step, and if you lean on the AI without understanding.”

Top skills junior developers need in an AI-driven software industry

South African developers entering the workforce need to develop a combination of technical and human skills to thrive in this AI-driven software industry.

According to KRS’s leadership team, these AI-era developer skills include:

1. Prompting AI effectively

Developers must learn how to communicate clearly with AI tools, using precise prompts that produce accurate, efficient and relevant code.

2. Reviewing and challenging AI outputs

Junior developers need to be able to spot errors, question assumptions and ensure outputs align with good engineering standards.

3. Understanding business and user context

AI can generate code, but it can’t interpret why something should be built. Developers who grasp business goals and user needs remain indispensable.

4. Communicating clearly with humans (and AI)

Human-to-human communication is now a differentiator. Developers must be able to collaborate, explain decisions and articulate risks, while also “speaking AI”.

5. Solving problems, not just writing syntax

AI can write functions, but developers must think critically, analyse trade-offs and choose the right approach for the context.

6. Committing to lifelong learning

With AI accelerating change, constant upskilling across tools, ethics, security and frameworks is essential.

7. Staying curious and proactive

Curiosity is a career advantage. Using AI as a learning partner, not a crutch, accelerates growth and prevents stagnation.

“Expectations for new talent are shifting, and developers will be hired for their curiosity, their critical thinking and their communication skills,” adds Steyn.

“For a junior developer to thrive today, they need to understand context. They must know how to use AI-generated code effectively, test it rigorously and adapt it to the business problem at hand. Because of this, human creativity, analytical reasoning, adaptability and, most importantly, communication skills, have become more valuable than ever.”

How AI affects the software talent pipeline and early career developers

According to Ayesha Bagus, Head of People and HR Director at KRS, AI-assisted coding has introduced both opportunities and challenges for employers.

“While automation has made teams more productive, it has also reduced some of the traditional learning opportunities for junior developers once relied on.

Bagus, who also co-runs the KRS internship development programme each year, says that without deliberate upskilling and mentorship, the global software talent pipeline could weaken as fewer juniors gain hands-on coding experience.

“South Africa cannot afford to lose its next generation of skilled developers,” notes Bagus. “While AI can automate entry-level code, we still need humans who understand how to build, question and innovate. That’s why our focus is shifting towards developing adaptive, AI-ready software talent, not just hiring coders.”

The role of employers: Building the next generation of hybrid developers

AI transformation doesn’t just affect individuals. It also requires a change of perspective from leadership. To remain competitive, South African software development firms must rethink how they train, mentor and evaluate new talent.

According to Bagus, this includes:

Redesigning mentorship: Shift from just teaching code to teaching critical reasoning, evaluation and AI literacy.

Embedding AI in training programmes: Help interns and junior developers gain hands-on experience with tools like Copilot in real project settings.

Encouraging upskilling: Allocate budget and time for developers to upskill through courses, certifications and research in emerging AI technologies.

Updating hiring practices: Evaluate how candidates use AI rather than prohibiting it from assessments.

“Companies that resist AI integration risk falling behind both technologically and culturally,” notes Bagus. “In our experience, teams who actively explore AI-assisted workflows achieve faster turnaround and better collaboration without compromising on quality.”

How the KRS software development programme supports the transition

To address these challenges, KRS has redesigned its software development programme to help young developers learn how to work with AI responsibly, not just how to use it.

“At KRS, we want to prepare our interns for the real world,” added Bagus. “Young developers learn how to prompt, review and debug AI-generated code while strengthening their understanding of software fundamentals.

“Our programme also provides mentorship from experienced developers who help interns navigate it all. With this dual approach, we want graduates to leave the internship ready to contribute meaningfully to hybrid human-AI development teams.

“By equipping junior talent with these hybrid skills early, we’re not only supporting their careers but strengthening the future of the South African software industry,” said Bagus.

From code writers to AI collaborators

As the junior developer role changes, the next generation of South African developers won’t be defined by how fast they can code, but by how well they can think.

“AI accelerates productivity, but it’s human judgment, creativity, empathy and adaptability that will truly shape the future of our software industry. The developers who succeed will be the ones who stay curious, stay engaged and remain actively in control of the AI tools shaping modern software development,” concludes Steyn.