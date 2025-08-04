KRS sponsors FEDSA to empower SA’s front-end tech talent

Khanyisa Real Systems (KRS) joins forces with FEDSA to support skills development in South Africa’s front-end tech community.

Khanyisa Real Systems (KRS), a Cape Town-based software development company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of FEDSA (Front End Development & Design South Africa), a non-profit organisation championing the growth of local front-end talent.

FEDSA serves as an administrative umbrella for a range of community-driven projects that promote open communication, practical skills development and broader access to learning. By connecting experienced professionals with those just starting out, FEDSA helps build a stronger, more inclusive tech community.

“The sponsorship reflects a mutual commitment to growing skills and creating meaningful opportunities for emerging talent in South Africa’s tech community,” said KRS Head of People and HR Director, Ayesha Bagus. She continues: "This goes beyond financial support. It’s about building real, sustainable pathways for young professionals to thrive and grow. FEDSA’s work speaks directly to our values at KRS, and we’re proud to walk alongside them on this journey.”

Empowering a community through shared vision

From knowledge sharing and thought leadership to talent development and career opportunities, the sponsorship goes a long way in creating space for meaningful engagement within the industry.

“We are incredibly grateful and excited for KRS’s support,” said Schalk Venter, Co-Founder of FEDSA. “With the help of this sponsorship, we can scale our impact and keep delivering value to South Africa’s front-end development and design community.”

Future plans include co-created content, collaborating for community events and opportunities for KRS team members to share insights directly with FEDSA’s growing audience. Venter continues: "These touch points aim to provide real value, from career guidance and technical mentorship to simply creating connections across the community.”

A personal connection

For Liz Duff, a front-end designer at KRS and regular attendee of FEDSA events, this partnership represents an exciting and natural professional fit. “When I first started attending FEDSA events, I felt it created a space to share ideas and meet people who were as passionate about design as I was. It’s fantastic to draw on the wealth of knowledge from industry experts like Justin Slack and others. Working at KRS and seeing the support for FEDSA feels full circle. It’s rewarding being part of a company that truly invests in the community.”

Duff’s story is just one example of the real-world impact FEDSA continues to make, which will now be amplified by KRS’s support.

Looking ahead

With this sponsorship, KRS joins a growing network of organisations contributing to FEDSA’s vision for a stronger, more connected tech community.

“As the partnership grows, KRS looks forward to co-creating content, collaborating on community events and sharing insights that inspire the next generation. This partnership reminds us: when companies invest in community-driven platforms, the whole ecosystem thrives,” Bagus concludes.