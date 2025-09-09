Kyocera appoints Andrie Chaffey as corporate sales manager to lead growth in enterprise markets

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Andrie Chaffey as corporate sales manager, reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving long-term value through strategic client relationships and enterprise-focused solutions.
Chaffey brings with her over 16 years of experience in the office automation and document solutions industry, having built a successful career in both sales and leadership roles. She joins Kyocera from Johannesburg Konica Minolta, where she held the role of sales manager. Prior to that, she spent close to 15 years at Kinetix Technologies, where she progressed from sales representative to senior leadership, consistently exceeding targets and earning multiple awards for top sales performance.
In her new role at Kyocera, Chaffey will focus on driving growth within the corporate segment by deepening relationships with strategic accounts, supporting key partners and leading a results-driven team to deliver tailored solutions that align with client goals. She brings to the role a deep understanding of sales, contracts, finance, product knowledge and leadership, all skills developed over years of hands-on industry experience.
“What excites me most about this role is the opportunity to approach complex client needs with creativity and precision,” says Chaffey. "Every client has a unique puzzle, and I thrive on finding solutions that deliver measurable value. My vision is to build the most successful division in the Kyocera business by setting new benchmarks for growth, innovation and teamwork.”
A passionate advocate for long-term relationships over one-off sales, Chaffey believes in building trust, leading with transparency and delivering sustainable solutions. Her industry knowledge is matched by her energy and drive to lead from the front.
Outside of work, Chaffey dedicates her time to her family and is a proud sports mum to three children. In rare quiet moments, she enjoys reading thrillers by James Patterson, David Baldacci and Lee Child.
With a strong track record and a clear strategic focus, Chaffey’s appointment signals Kyocera’s continued investment in leadership that drives long-term growth and customer success.
