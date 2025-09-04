Kyocera appoints Vanessa Richardson to accelerate growth in production print market

Vanessa Richardson. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa)

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Vanessa Richardson as production sales specialist, a move that underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its production print portfolio, while deepening customer engagement across the region.

Richardson brings with her a deep understanding of the print and print finishing environment, having worked in the industry for over a decade in roles spanning sales, operations, marketing and national leadership. She joins Kyocera after a successful 10-year tenure at Arctec, a supplier of equipment and machinery for the print, packaging and automation sectors. During her time there, she progressed from marketing assistant to general manager, leading sales strategy and product development initiatives across the country.

Her passion for matching print solutions to real-world production needs is rooted in a career that began in the photographic print sector, where she spent over 12 years at Foto First and Qphoto. This hands-on foundation evolved into a consultative approach to solution selling, particularly for clients operating in high-volume and fast-turnaround environments.

In her new role at Kyocera, Richardson will focus on expanding the company’s production print presence by working closely with customers and partners to design and deliver solutions that are tailored, sustainable and commercially sound.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to provide companies with a solution that fits their actual application,” says Richardson. “I believe in being honest and transparent – I won’t sell a solution that doesn’t work for the customer’s specific print needs. That’s how we build trust and long-term relationships.”

Commenting on the appointment, Heidie-Mari Middel, production print team lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: “Vanessa brings a valuable combination of technical insight, practical experience and customer focus. Her ability to understand end-to-end production processes and guide clients through every step adds real value to our team and the organisations we serve.”

Outside of work, Richardson enjoys photography, travelling, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She sees her new role as the beginning of a long-term journey, helping businesses achieve greater efficiency, reliability and growth through Kyocera’s expanding range of production print technologies.