Kyocera Document Solutions SA appoints Omane Sokapase as Hardware Product Manager

Johannesburg, 04 Jun 2024
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has appointed Omane Sokapase as the new Hardware Product Manager. With a wealth of experience and a robust educational background, Sokapase brings a strategic and innovative approach to this key role.
Having joined Kyocera in 2019, Sokapase has held various positions, starting as a Product Support Engineer, then advancing to Field Service Supervisor, and now stepping into the role of Hardware Product Manager. His previous experience builds a solid foundation for the new responsibilities, which include managing the printer, MFP and production printer product range, providing strategic input on market statistics and maintaining day-to-day operations and vendor relations.
“I am excited to take on this new challenge working with a new team in a different department,” says Sokapase. “My goal is to bolster my understanding of market trends, customer requirements and the competitive landscape to ensure that we introduce the right products into the market. Kyocera has always championed innovative technology, and this move extends my love of being part of this journey to drive meaningful partnership and collaboration.”
Sokapase's career began in 2008 at Howard Consulting PE with HP, before he joined Omni Technologies in 2009, a Kyocera dealer. His educational credentials include studies in IT at Damelin, Economic Management at Unisa, and he is currently pursuing a BCom in Marketing Management at Boston College.
In his spare time, Sokapase enjoys creating radio and television commercials and is an avid squash player.
With a vision to embrace change and drive the company forward, Sokapase emphasises the importance of preparing for emerging technologies. “In this ever-changing industry, it is crucial for industry stakeholders to anticipate and adapt to new tech trends. My aim for this new role is to embrace these changes, foster innovation and drive collaboration within our ecosystem.”
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa remains committed to its mission of providing reliable and eco-friendly document solutions, while optimising document workflows to achieve new heights of efficiency.
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change. For further information visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera), a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2023, the Kyocera Group’s consolidated sales revenue totalled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #672 on Forbes magazine’s 2023 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named by The Wall Street Journal among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”