Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s 2024 journey sets stage for dynamic 2025

Paul Wendlandt, General Manager of KDZA. (Image: Supplied)

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) concludes a transformative year marked by growing regional performance, strategic initiatives and a renewed focus on growth. “Despite a challenging economic environment, KDZA has demonstrated resilience by expanding our network despite supply chain challenges; we have focused on our commitment to our partners and customers across southern Africa,” says Paul Wendlandt, General Manager of KDZA.

“We have taken bold steps towards becoming a partner of choice in the region,” says Wendlandt. “Our focus on enhancing channel strategies, onboarding new partners and adapting to market demands has been pivotal. While challenges like unpredictable product demand and late pricing adjustments affected short-term performance, we’ve laid a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

Kyocera’s dedication to innovation and sustainability stood out in a year of significant milestones. Key highlights include:

KDZA welcomed four new partners, expanding its network across the South African region.

Top-performing partners across KDZA’s territory exceeded their targets, demonstrating the effectiveness of KDZA’s channel strategy and partner-focused approach.

Territories such as Mauritius and Namibia achieved notable growth, reflecting the positive impact of targeted growth strategies and strong local partnerships. The new Mauritian government’s emphasis on sustainability aligns well with Kyocera’s eco-conscious offerings, setting the stage for future growth.

KDZA hosted its first partner travel incentive in five years, rewarding top performers with a memorable trip to Zanzibar. This initiative not only celebrated success, but reinforced KDZA’s commitment to fostering strong relationships.

On a global front, Kyocera earned the A3 Line of the Year Award and Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award from Keypoint Intelligence, underscoring the exceptional performance, reliability and quality of the multifunction printers, further empowering partners to deliver superior services.

The formation of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) in June 2024 brought renewed optimism and stability to the business environment. This created opportunities for industries, including printing, to operate with greater predictability. However, 2024 also brought its share of obstacles, including supply chain disruptions and economic pressures.

“The coalition’s initiatives reflect a concerted effort to stabilise and advance South Africa’s socio-economic landscape and it enabled Kyocera and its partners to plan more effectively and support clients with consistent solutions. However, the unpredictable nature of market demand required us to rethink our manufacturing strategies and improve supply chain efficiencies,” explains Wendlandt. “While these efforts are ongoing, the progress we’ve made this year gives us confidence in our ability to deliver exceptional service and products in 2025 and beyond.”

KDZA is entering 2025 with a clear mission: to double its footprint in South Africa and strengthen its presence across the region. Wendlandt shares his vision: “In 2025, we aim to shift our focus outward, engaging more directly with partners and customers to reclaim market share.

We’re ready to reclaim market share, onboard at least four additional new partners, and establish our brand as a leader in sustainable and innovative document solutions.”

The focus will be on growth, collaboration and innovation. “The steps we’ve taken this year have set the stage for a dynamic 2025,” says Wendlandt. “We remain committed to empowering our partners, driving sustainable growth and delivering the exceptional products and service that Kyocera is known for.”