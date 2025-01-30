Kyocera earns global recognition in 2025 BLI Awards

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) announces the latest global recognition from Keypoint Intelligence, which offers significant local impact. The accolades solidify the company’s reputation as a leader in innovative and reliable printing technology.
Kyocera has been honoured with the 2025-2027 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award and two 2025 Pick Awards for its cutting-edge devices, the TASKalfa MA3500ci and ECOSYS MA4000cix.
These awards underline Kyocera's commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses.
The 2025-27 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award from Keypoint Intelligence follows five years of rigorous testing. Kyocera’s A3 devices had only 17 misfeeds, equating to an average of just one misfeed for every 197 058 impressions, demonstrating unparalleled reliability. This consistency, combined with no device failures or service calls across 3.35 million impressions, showcases the durability and robustness of Kyocera’s long-life technology.
Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at KDZA, explains: “In South Africa, where operational efficiency is paramount, businesses need printing solutions they can trust. These awards reaffirm that Kyocera delivers industry-leading reliability and performance, ensuring that companies can focus on their goals without worrying about downtime.”
The recent Pick Awards for the TASKalfa MA3500ci and ECOSYS MA4000cix (both of which are available in South Africa) highlight their exceptional job stream speeds, first-print-out times and superior image quality. These devices cater to the demands of multi-user workplaces, providing flexible media handling, advanced security features and minimal environmental impact.
Griffith adds: “As energy costs rise and sustainability becomes more crucial, Kyocera’s commitment to reducing energy usage and optimising workflows positions us as a valuable partner for businesses striving to achieve their operational and environmental goals.”
A commitment to sustainability
Kyocera’s longstanding ECOSYS concept drives its sustainable design philosophy, focusing on creating durable and cost-effective solutions that minimise environmental impact. This dedication resonates strongly in the South African market, where businesses are increasingly aligning with ESG principles.
Griffith says this latest recognition continues Kyocera’s strong history of accolades which bear testimony to how Kyocera builds on its legacy of innovation. In 2024, Kyocera received 12 prestigious BLI Awards, including the A3 Line of the Year Award and the 2024-2026 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award. These awards reflected Kyocera’s unwavering focus on image quality, reliability, and sustainability. With honours spanning years, including being named the Most Reliable Colour Copier MFP Brand in 2022, Kyocera demonstrates its enduring commitment to excellence and innovation.
“These awards are a testament to its mission of empowering businesses with reliable, sustainable and efficient document solutions. The reliability of our technology has been put to the test and shown that our devices can withstand and endure immense workloads. Maintaining quality over a long life cycle is at the heart of our way of doing business, as these awards reflect,” concludes Griffith.
For more information about Kyocera’s award-winning products, visit Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.
