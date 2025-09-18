Kyocera launches new A3 TASKalfa range to power SA’s digital transformation

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has unveiled the next generation of smart A3 multifunction printers (MFPs) designed to help businesses work faster, safer and more sustainably in an increasingly digital world.
“The new TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series, which includes both colour and monochrome models, is ‘cloud ready’ out of the box and, with Kyocera’s suite of pre-installed apps, it’s easy to scan, print and manage documents directly to and from the cloud,” said Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “From small teams needing efficient admin support to large organisations managing high-volume workflows, there’s a model to match every work style,” he said.
The range includes
- TASKalfa MZ2501ci
- TASKalfa MZ3501ci
- TASKalfa MZ4001ci
- TASKalfa MZ5001ci
- TASKalfa MZ6001ci
- TASKalfa MZ7001ci
- TASKalfa MZ5001i
- TASKalfa MZ6001i
- TASKalfa MZ7001i
With Kyocera Cloud Capture, Cloud Information Manager and Cloud Print and Scan all pre-installed, the series enables businesses to streamline document handling without needing additional infrastructure or IT support. Documents are easily accessible from anywhere, and day-to-day tasks like scanning ID cards or digitising paperwork are simplified thanks to intuitive functionality and AI enhancements.
“Security is a core feature across the range,” said Sokapase. “AI-powered Confidential Document Guard protects sensitive files from unauthorised access, and the series meets modern encryption standards including TLS 1.3 and FIPS140-3 compliance. Whether you’re in finance, education, healthcare or legal, data protection is built in,” continued Sokapase.
Designed with the planet in mind, the TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series includes real-time CO₂ and power usage tracking, long-life consumables and eco-certifications such as EnergyStar 3.0 and EPEAT Gold. These printers reduce environmental impact while helping companies monitor and manage their footprint more consciously.
“This series brings together what matters most right now: speed, security, simplicity and sustainability. By putting powerful document tools and cloud connectivity into the hands of users, we’re helping businesses unlock the real value of their information, without added complexity or cost,” concluded Sokapase.
With AI-driven automation, cloud-first design, and Kyocera’s renowned reliability, the TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series is built to support digital transformation.
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. , a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change. For further information visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera), a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2025, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$13.5 billion). Kyocera is ranked #874 on Forbes magazine’s 2024 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.