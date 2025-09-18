Kyocera launches new A3 TASKalfa range to power SA’s digital transformation

The new TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has unveiled the next generation of smart A3 multifunction printers (MFPs) designed to help businesses work faster, safer and more sustainably in an increasingly digital world.

“The new TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series, which includes both colour and monochrome models, is ‘cloud ready’ out of the box and, with Kyocera’s suite of pre-installed apps, it’s easy to scan, print and manage documents directly to and from the cloud,” said Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “From small teams needing efficient admin support to large organisations managing high-volume workflows, there’s a model to match every work style,” he said.

The range includes

TASKalfa MZ2501ci

TASKalfa MZ3501ci

TASKalfa MZ4001ci

TASKalfa MZ5001ci

TASKalfa MZ6001ci

TASKalfa MZ7001ci

TASKalfa MZ5001i

TASKalfa MZ6001i

TASKalfa MZ7001i

With Kyocera Cloud Capture, Cloud Information Manager and Cloud Print and Scan all pre-installed, the series enables businesses to streamline document handling without needing additional infrastructure or IT support. Documents are easily accessible from anywhere, and day-to-day tasks like scanning ID cards or digitising paperwork are simplified thanks to intuitive functionality and AI enhancements.

Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa)

“Security is a core feature across the range,” said Sokapase. “AI-powered Confidential Document Guard protects sensitive files from unauthorised access, and the series meets modern encryption standards including TLS 1.3 and FIPS140-3 compliance. Whether you’re in finance, education, healthcare or legal, data protection is built in,” continued Sokapase.

Designed with the planet in mind, the TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series includes real-time CO₂ and power usage tracking, long-life consumables and eco-certifications such as EnergyStar 3.0 and EPEAT Gold. These printers reduce environmental impact while helping companies monitor and manage their footprint more consciously.

“This series brings together what matters most right now: speed, security, simplicity and sustainability. By putting powerful document tools and cloud connectivity into the hands of users, we’re helping businesses unlock the real value of their information, without added complexity or cost,” concluded Sokapase.

With AI-driven automation, cloud-first design, and Kyocera’s renowned reliability, the TASKalfa MZ7001ci/MZ7001i Series is built to support digital transformation.