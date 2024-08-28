Kyocera says print smart, stay secure

Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Businesses face an ever-increasing array of security challenges today and, as they adopt new technologies to stay competitive, the need for robust security measures has never been more critical. Printers, often overlooked in cyber security strategies, are particularly vulnerable to various threats, which is why Kyocera integrates advanced security features into its products and provides tailored solutions that help businesses navigate the complex landscape of digital security.

“The ever-expanding range of technologies competing to keep business information safe can be overwhelming for organisations striving to stay ahead. To defend their data, they must not only print smart and stay secure, but also seek solutions that mitigate risks and empower them to thrive in today's digital age,” says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Understanding printer security risks

Printers can store significant amounts of sensitive data, making them attractive targets for cyber attacks, and they have presented security risks for decades. Modern multifunction printers (MFPs) face an even broader range of threats, including unauthorised access to print data, print job manipulation, cloud printing vulnerabilities and the potential use of printers as attack points to launch broader network intrusions.

To mitigate these risks, businesses must adopt best practices for printer security. Kyocera’s key recommendations include:

Keep the printer’s operating system updates as this provides enhanced security and fixes new and known vulnerabilities. Change user pins and passwords regularly, as strong and unique passwords reduce the likelihood of unauthorised access. Enable two-factor authentication as additional verification beyond just a password, which adds an extra layer of security. Turn off unused services, as disabling unnecessary functionalities reduces potential attack vectors. Place printers on a separate network, as isolating them on a dedicated network segment can prevent them from being used as entry points for broader network attacks.

Boost best practice with advanced security features

When selecting a printer, organisations bear a significant responsibility that extends beyond security considerations to include reliability, sustainability and overall operational efficiency.

Modern printers should also offer features that support seamless integration with existing workflows and IT infrastructure, ensuring they contribute positively to the business ecosystem. By carefully choosing a printer that excels in these areas, organisations can ensure they are making a sound investment that supports long-term success and stability.

Kyocera's MFPs are designed with a range of security measures to protect sensitive information throughout its life cycle. These include:

HDD encryption and advanced algorithms ensure that sensitive information remains secure even if the hard drive is removed.

USB port lockdown prevents unauthorised devices from accessing the network.

Firmware validation prevents the installation of malicious software.

Secure print release ensures that documents are only printed after user authentication, which means that sensitive information is not left unattended at the printer.

Personalised approach ensures that businesses can protect their critical information assets while improving operational efficiency.

Kyocera understands that each business has unique security needs. The company works closely with its clients to identify vulnerabilities and implement tailored security measures. This personalised approach streamlines print management and enhances security throughout the system.

Embracing cloud-based security solutions

“Recognising the shift towards cloud computing, we have developed robust cloud-based solutions that offer enhanced security and flexibility, says Griffith. Kyocera's Cloud Print and Scan solution, for instance, provides secure print release and multiple scan options, allowing businesses to manage documents securely and efficiently from various locations.

Griffith highlights that "new technology should have a comprehensive cloud offering, which is a blend of infrastructure and software providing a highly available, secure and scalable hosting platform."

Cyber security future predictions

Gartner's report on cyber security predictions for 2023-2024 highlights the increasing importance of implementing comprehensive security measures across all aspects of business operations, including printer and network security. As security threats continue to evolve, businesses must stay vigilant and proactive in their approach to cyber security.

“Kyocera’s comprehensive security offerings demonstrate its unwavering commitment to protecting business information. By integrating advanced security features into its products and providing tailored solutions, we have effectively helped many businesses navigate the complex landscape of digital security,” concludes Griffith.

For more details, read Kyocera’s Whitepaper on security.