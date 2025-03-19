Kyocera sets standard for sustainability with award-winning innovations

Kyocera Document Solutions honoured.

Kyocera Document Solutions has once again reinforced its leadership in sustainability with two major achievements that demonstrate its commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation. The company won the prestigious WORLDSTAR 2025 Global Packaging Award for its groundbreaking product packaging design for multifunction printers (MFPs) and printers and was recognised with a Silver Award in the Sustainability, Environment & Climate category at the 2024 Anthem Awards.

These accolades underscore Kyocera’s strategic approach to reducing environmental impact while enhancing business efficiency. The company's latest packaging solutions reflect a bold step towards sustainability by significantly reducing material usage without compromising product protection. This initiative aligns with Kyocera’s broader goal of advancing a circular economy and minimising waste across its global operations.

Jimmy de Waal, Sales and Marketing Director at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, highlighted the importance of these awards in recognising the company’s long-term commitment to sustainability. “Winning the Silver Award at the Anthem Awards and being recognised at the WORLDSTAR Global Packaging Awards reflect Kyocera’s relentless pursuit of environmentally responsible innovation. Our latest packaging solutions not only reduce waste but also reinforce our customers' ability to make sustainable choices without compromising on performance.”

The WORLDSTAR 2025 award-winning packaging incorporates a design that is not only recyclable, but also significantly reduces the amount of raw materials used in production. By introducing smarter, more sustainable materials, Kyocera has demonstrated how companies can take proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining product integrity. This approach is part of the company’s long-standing philosophy of integrating environmental consciousness into every stage of product development.

In addition to its packaging innovation, Kyocera has been driving sustainability through a pioneering upcycling initiative. The company has found a way to transform PET film, a common component in electronic manufacturing, into durable printer and copier parts. This approach helps reduce reliance on virgin materials, demonstrating that sustainability and operational excellence can be seamlessly integrated.

“Upcycling allows us to rethink traditional manufacturing processes and align them with modern sustainability goals. It’s a powerful example of how we can combine innovation with environmental responsibility,” said De Waal. “Our customers are looking for solutions that reduce waste and support sustainable business practices, and we are committed to meeting these expectations.”

Beyond these tangible innovations, Kyocera continues to align with global sustainability trends, particularly in the areas of energy, efficiency and responsible resource management. The company remains on track to achieving 100% renewable energy across all production sites by 2030, further reinforcing its position as a sustainability leader in the industry.

In South Africa, where businesses are placing greater emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is at the forefront of supporting organisations in their transition to more sustainable operations. “From offering energy-efficient printers to delivering innovative, responsible solutions that make a tangible environmental impact, we are committed to helping businesses integrate sustainability into their core operations,” said De Waal.