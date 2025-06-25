Kyocera South Africa helps businesses get print-ready for Windows 11

Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

As more and more South African businesses are making the move to Windows 11, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) is advising and helping organisations to proactively assess and prepare their print infrastructure to avoid potential disruptions, functionality loss and security risks.

“Recent market trends show a steady migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11, making readiness crucial for business continuity, and while it brings new capabilities, it also introduces critical considerations for an organisation's print environment," says Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

"Just as we prioritise upholding the integrity of our service and ensuring our customers' security in all aspects, it is as important that businesses approach OS upgrades with the same diligence, especially concerning their print devices," he continues. The accelerating adoption of Windows 11 in local businesses, with Windows 10’s presence decreasing and Windows 11 growing to 30% of business devices by January 2025, highlights the need for proactive planning and action.

Kyocera highlights several key risks and challenges businesses in South Africa should address:

Driver compatibility : Windows 11 may not support older printer drivers, which could lead to devices losing functionality or ceasing to work entirely. Businesses should verify driver compatibility before upgrading.

: Windows 11 may not support older printer drivers, which could lead to devices losing functionality or ceasing to work entirely. Businesses should verify driver compatibility before upgrading. Loss of functionality : Older hardware and software, including advanced features on existing print devices, might not be fully supported after the upgrade, potentially reducing operational capabilities.

: Older hardware and software, including advanced features on existing print devices, might not be fully supported after the upgrade, potentially reducing operational capabilities. Security vulnerabilities : Printers relying on outdated drivers or firmware could become significant security risks if they do not receive necessary updates post-upgrade. It is vital to ensure drivers and firmware are current and will continue to receive security updates.

: Printers relying on outdated drivers or firmware could become significant security risks if they do not receive necessary updates post-upgrade. It is vital to ensure drivers and firmware are current and will continue to receive security updates. Incompatibility with print software : Specific printing software or utilities that functioned on previous Windows versions might not be compatible with Windows 11. Organisations should check on-premises managed print service software for compatibility or consider cloud-native print solutions for future readiness.

: Specific printing software or utilities that functioned on previous Windows versions might not be compatible with Windows 11. Organisations should check on-premises managed print service software for compatibility or consider cloud-native print solutions for future readiness. Network connectivity issues: Networked printers could encounter connectivity problems due to changes in Windows 11 network protocols or settings. Consulting with manufacturers for updated drivers and network compatibility information is essential.

“We advise businesses to engage with their print solutions providers to confirm the compatibility of their current devices and software with Windows 11. Proactive steps, such as downloading the latest drivers and firmware from manufacturers' websites, can help mitigate potential issues and ensure a smooth transition,” concludes Docrat.