Kyocera strengthens ECM offering with Square 9 launch in SA

Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA).

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has announced the addition of Square 9 to its solutions portfolio, expanding its enterprise content management (ECM) capabilities to help businesses digitise, automate and secure their content more efficiently.

Square 9 is a cloud-first content services platform that consolidates capture, forms, workflow automation and search into one seamless environment. With its embedded InquireAI engine, Square 9 offers a combination of simplicity, speed and intelligence, making the solution an ideal fit for African businesses looking to accelerate their digital transformation. The software enables users to extract data from documents using natural language prompts, eliminating the need for templates or manual indexing.

This launch is made possible through KDZA’s partnership with Johannesburg-based Document Automation Solutions (DASSA), Square 9’s strategic distributor for Africa, middle East and Asia.

“Square 9 brings enterprise-grade capabilities with faster time to value, making it a smart choice for growing organisations in South Africa and across the continent,” said Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“This partnership reflects our focus on delivering practical, scalable solutions that meet the realities of African business – whether that means supporting hybrid paper-digital environments, ensuring POPIA compliance through local hosting, or enabling automation without the need for scarce IT resources.”

Russel Roth, Managing Director at DASSA, added: “We are proud to partner with Kyocera in bringing Square 9’s technology to a wider audience. Our role as Square 9’s distributor in Africa, Middle East and Asia has always been about enabling access to world-class ECM solutions. Now, working alongside Kyocera, we can embed these tools directly into everyday workflows at the multifunction printer. Together, we can offer customers not just software, but a complete, integrated pathway to digital transformation.”

Square 9 directly addresses common customer challenges in South Africa and across the continent, including:

Long implementation cycles and complex configuration.

Shortage of skilled IT personnel for customisation and maintenance.

High upfront infrastructure and licensing costs.

Connectivity and performance concerns in areas with uneven infrastructure.

Growing compliance requirements under POPIA.

The need to balance paper and digital workflows in hybrid environments.

With modular subscription-based pricing, businesses can start small and scale their automation as needs evolve. Local hosting in AWS Cape Town ensures improved performance, lower latency and compliance with South Africa’s data protection laws.

This launch builds on KDZA’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and efficiency, helping organisations reduce their reliance on paper, cut storage and processing costs and achieve greener operations.