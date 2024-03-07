Kyocera unveils TASKalfa Pro 55000c: SA's printing industry set for a game-changer

Johannesburg, 07 Mar 2024
Kyocera Document Solutions, which positions itself as a global leader in document management solutions, is ushering in a new era of inkjet innovation with the introduction of the TASKalfa Pro 55000c.
Following the remarkable success of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c, Kyocera's debut inkjet printer, the TASKalfa Pro 55000c promises to revolutionise the South African printing landscape with its exceptional speed, versatility, advanced technology and unmatched print quality and reliability. The official launch of this ground-breaking printer will take place at Drupa 2024, from 28 May to 7 June 2024.
Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says she can’t wait for the availability of the unit for the local high-end commercial graphics market, as it is competitively priced, has a relatively small footprint and there are numerous options that can be utilised with this device. With larger printheads capable of producing 1 200 x 1 200 dpi resolution and advanced edge smoothing technology, the 55000c promises unparalleled image quality.
“This printer can handle both coated and uncoated stock of up to 400gsm, making it ideal for short runs and a wide range of applications,” says Middel. In addition to this, the durable inkjet device brings the reliability, sustainability and versatility that has become expected from Kyocera’s technology.
Key features of the TASKalfa Pro 55000c include:
- Exceptional speed: The TASKalfa Pro 55000c can print at an impressive 150 SRA3 pages per minute.
- Versatility: It excels in high-end graphics, marketing collateral, cookery and children's books, photo books and more.
- Advanced technology: The infrared curing unit, coupled with our water-based SC/SC+ inks, ensure instant ink curing, enabling 24/7 printing capabilities.
- Unmatched print quality: The printer produces ultra-fine dots, smaller than industry standards, resulting in crisp and vibrant colours.
- Reliability: With a set target user range of between 1 million to 2 million and a maximum of 5 million impression monthly duty cycle with minimal service intervals, the TASKalfa Pro 55000c offers excellent uptime.
“Kyocera Document Solutions America revealed the TASKalfa Pro 55000c at PRINTING United, in America, in October 2023, where its exceptional quality received significant excitement and attention. Now, South African businesses eagerly await its game-changing quality and speed,” says Middel.
