Kyocera urges African businesses to prepare for impending e-invoicing mandates following UK policy changes

As the UK government prepares to implement mandatory electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) regulations, set to take effect on 1 January 2025, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) is calling on businesses to proactively assess their invoicing processes and adopt digital solutions. This imminent policy shift in the UK could have significant implications for South African and African companies engaged in international trade or with UK-based partners.

In March 2024, the UK government announced mandatory e-invoicing as part of a broader initiative to enhance tax compliance and streamline business operations. This move aligns the UK with several European nations that have already mandated e-invoicing, thereby eliminating barriers that previously allowed buyers to reject electronic invoices in favour of paper. The goal is to reduce administrative burdens, improve cashflow and close the VAT gap estimated at £8.1 billion.

With many South African and African companies trading with UK firms, the new regulations necessitate a shift towards e-invoicing to remain competitive and compliant.

The transition to electronic invoicing can lead to numerous benefits, including:

Cost reduction

E-invoicing drastically cuts processing costs by automating invoice handling, potentially reducing expenses from R12 to below R1 per invoice.

Improved accuracy and speed

Automation minimises errors associated with manual data entry and accelerates payment cycles, enhancing overall cashflow management.

Environmental sustainability

By reducing reliance on paper, businesses contribute to sustainability efforts while streamlining their operations.

“Businesses should not view e-invoicing as merely an administrative hurdle, but rather as an opportunity for digital transformation,” says Jimmy de Waal, Sales and Marketing Director, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa "The shift towards e-invoicing is not just about compliance; it's about enhancing operational efficiency and preparing for future market demands.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, adopting e-invoicing practices can be a game-changer in terms of efficiency, accuracy, competitiveness and compliance. By transitioning from paper to digital invoices, businesses can reduce costs, save time and significantly minimise the risk of human error. We recommend taking your time in selecting a document management solution,” says De Waal.

To navigate the shift from analogue to digital processes effectively, he recommends that South African businesses:

Assess current processes

Identify pain points in existing invoicing systems and evaluate how e-invoicing can address these challenges.

Engage with stakeholders

Involve leadership in discussions about adopting e-invoicing solutions to ensure buy-in and effective change management.

Invest in technology

Explore integrated e-invoicing solutions that align with existing accounting software to facilitate seamless data transfer and compliance.

Train staff

Provide adequate training for employees on new systems to ensure smooth implementation and operation.

As the landscape of invoicing continues to evolve globally, Kyocera urges South African and African based companies to embrace e-invoicing as a strategic advantage rather than a compliance requirement. By preparing now, businesses can position themselves favourably in an increasingly digital economy.