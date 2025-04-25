Kyocera warns of toner scam targeting SA businesses

Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has issued a public warning about unauthorised individuals posing as Kyocera representatives in an attempt to collect used or unused toner cartridges from customer premises. The company says it is taking swift action following a suspicious incident reported over the weekend, marking what could be an emerging industry concern.

The incident involved a person arriving at a client's site on a Saturday, claiming to be from Kyocera and requesting toner cartridges for "collection". The customer, sensing something was amiss, contacted Kyocera directly. An internal investigation confirmed that no legitimate Kyocera personnel were scheduled to visit that site.

“This is the first case we’ve encountered of this nature, and we’re treating it very seriously,” said Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “It’s not just about brand protection – it’s about upholding the integrity of our service, ensuring our customers’ security and protecting the environment.”

Kyocera has made it clear that no ad-hoc or after-hours toner collections are ever conducted without prior arrangement through official channels. The company is urging all customers to remain vigilant and to verify the identity of any person claiming to represent Kyocera.

According to Docrat, these unauthorised individuals may be collecting toner cartridges to illegally refill and resell them – sometimes even rebranding them as genuine Kyocera products. “This not only breaches our trademark protections, but can also lead to serious consequences for the customer,” he said. “Using counterfeit or non-genuine toner risks damaging the device, voiding warranties and increasing service downtime.”

The risks extend beyond device damage. In an era of growing cyber security and data privacy concerns, access to office printer rooms – especially those linked to network infrastructure – could also expose sensitive company data.

“And then there’s also an environmental angle,” said Docrat. “Kyocera works with certified recycling partners to ensure that all toner waste is disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. Sustainability isn’t just something we talk about – it’s part of who we are, so any unauthorised handling of consumables compromises that commitment and could result in non-compliance with environmental standards.”

Kyocera is now taking proactive steps to notify its customers, advising them not to release any consumables unless the collection has been officially arranged and accompanied by the necessary documentation.

Customers are encouraged to contact Kyocera’s service department immediately if approached by unknown individuals.

“This is more than a one-off scam – it’s a wake-up call to the industry,” Docrat added. “We’re calling on customers, partners and peers to prioritise verification, sustainability and trust. This is an opportunity for all of us to raise the bar.”