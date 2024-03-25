Kyocera wins 12 BLI 2024 Awards, including coveted A3 Line of the Year title from Keypoint Intelligence

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe celebrates a major win with 12 Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Awards from Keypoint Intelligence.

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe celebrates a major win with 12 Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Awards from Keypoint Intelligence. The line-up includes the highly esteemed BLI 2024 A3 Line of the Year Award and the BLI 2024-26 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award.

The 2024 A3 Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence, a leading market research firm, was granted after thorough testing of Kyocera’s entire A3 line-up. Kyocera’s A3 devices exhibited superior performance during this testing, and Keypoint Intelligence acknowledged consistently strong reliability, ease of use and image quality.

The research firm also pointed to the re-use of empty black toner bottles from Kyocera’s A3 machines as waste toner containers as a particularly impressive highlight.

Kyocera also received the 2024-2026 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award. This award considers results from the last five years of colour-consistency analysis. Results showed that Kyocera devices are reliable, and stand the test of time, with their colour quality remaining consistent throughout their life cycles. This means customers are making a solid investment in a machine that will perform at a consistently high level for years to come.

Currently, seven of the 10 Kyocera devices that Keypoint Intelligence recognised with 2024 Pick Awards are available in South Africa, with two additional award-winning models expected in the country mid-2024:

Available in South Africa:

TASKalfa 4054ci

TASKalfa 5054ci

TASKalfa 6054ci

TASKalfa 7054ci

TASKalfa 5004i

TASKalfa 6004i

TASKalfa 7004i

Anticipated in South Africa mid-2024:

TASKalfa MZ3200i

TASKalfa MZ4000i

Greg Griffith, Senior Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: "In an era where operational efficiency is paramount, businesses demand reliable printing solutions that streamline workflows without compromising on speed or quality. The accolades from Keypoint Intelligence validate that Kyocera printers deliver on these expectations and more."

With the rise in energy costs and the increasing imperative for sustainable operations, Kyocera remains dedicated to innovation that ensures minimal downtime, reduced energy usage and enhanced workflow optimisation, a commitment that is reflected in this year's BLI Pick Awards.