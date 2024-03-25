Kyocera wins 12 BLI 2024 Awards, including coveted A3 Line of the Year title from Keypoint Intelligence

Johannesburg, 25 Mar 2024
Kyocera Document Solutions Europe celebrates a major win with 12 Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Awards from Keypoint Intelligence. The line-up includes the highly esteemed BLI 2024 A3 Line of the Year Award and the BLI 2024-26 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award.
The 2024 A3 Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence, a leading market research firm, was granted after thorough testing of Kyocera’s entire A3 line-up. Kyocera’s A3 devices exhibited superior performance during this testing, and Keypoint Intelligence acknowledged consistently strong reliability, ease of use and image quality.
The research firm also pointed to the re-use of empty black toner bottles from Kyocera’s A3 machines as waste toner containers as a particularly impressive highlight.
Kyocera also received the 2024-2026 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award. This award considers results from the last five years of colour-consistency analysis. Results showed that Kyocera devices are reliable, and stand the test of time, with their colour quality remaining consistent throughout their life cycles. This means customers are making a solid investment in a machine that will perform at a consistently high level for years to come.
Currently, seven of the 10 Kyocera devices that Keypoint Intelligence recognised with 2024 Pick Awards are available in South Africa, with two additional award-winning models expected in the country mid-2024:
Available in South Africa:
TASKalfa 4054ci
TASKalfa 5054ci
TASKalfa 6054ci
TASKalfa 7054ci
TASKalfa 5004i
TASKalfa 6004i
TASKalfa 7004i
Anticipated in South Africa mid-2024:
TASKalfa MZ3200i
TASKalfa MZ4000i
Greg Griffith, Senior Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: "In an era where operational efficiency is paramount, businesses demand reliable printing solutions that streamline workflows without compromising on speed or quality. The accolades from Keypoint Intelligence validate that Kyocera printers deliver on these expectations and more."
With the rise in energy costs and the increasing imperative for sustainable operations, Kyocera remains dedicated to innovation that ensures minimal downtime, reduced energy usage and enhanced workflow optimisation, a commitment that is reflected in this year's BLI Pick Awards.
Share
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.
For further information visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za
KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2019, Kyocera Corporation’s consolidated sales revenue totalled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. US$14.6 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #655 on Forbes magazine’s 2019 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.