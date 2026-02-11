Kyocera’s A4 devices set benchmark for reliability, productivity

Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Kyocera has been named the BLI 2026 A4 Line of the Year Award winner by Keypoint Intelligence following independent testing of its A4 printer and multifunction device range.

This BLI award recognises manufacturers whose A4 portfolios deliver consistently strong results across an entire product line, rather than isolated device performance. Kyocera’s range stood out for its balance of reliability, image quality, productivity and digitisation capability.

While the testing is conducted internationally, the outcomes speak directly to challenges facing South African organisations right now:

Rising operating costs.

Hybrid work becoming the norm.

The need for dependable technology in environments where downtime, reprints and manual workarounds carry real operational risk.

“For many South African organisations, printing and scanning are still mission-critical,” says Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “Independent testing across an entire A4 range helps validate whether devices can hold up in real working environments, not just on paper. That is where this award has practical local value.”

Why this win matters for South African organisations

These independent test results highlight capabilities aligned closely with operational realities of SA businesses, where A4 devices remain critical infrastructure across sectors such as healthcare, education, logistics, financial services and the broader public sector.

From patient records and compliance documentation to invoices, applications and service delivery workflows, consistent performance is often more important than headline specifications.

The Keypoint Intelligence (BLI) testing highlighted:

Reliable day-to-day performance

Devices demonstrated stable operation across core print and scan tasks, supporting shared, high-use environments where reliability directly affects service levels.

Professional image quality

When documents need to be clear the first time, every time, these devices deliver. Text stays sharp, solid fills stay even and line detail holds up across everything from customer-facing paperwork to internal records where accuracy matters.

Strong productivity in multi-user settings

In a busy office, the last thing you want is people standing around a printer. These devices keep jobs moving smoothly, helping teams avoid slowdowns, clear queues faster and get back to work without the usual stop-start frustration.

Efficient digitisation

Going digital should feel lighter, not heavier. With fast scanning and smarter file sizes, teams can move away from paper-based admin without clogging up networks or filling storage faster than it should.

Built for real-world operating conditions

This is a range built for the way organisations work. With more than 20 A4 devices across Kyocera’s ECOSYS and TASKalfa lines, teams can choose the right fit for their workload, space and budget, rather than forcing one device to do everything.

When days are packed and deadlines are fixed, predictable performance, long-life components and efficient operation aren’t just spec-sheet wins, they help protect service continuity. Independent recognition at a portfolio level adds a useful outside benchmark when decision-makers are weighing up long-term infrastructure choices.

Ultimately, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is here to help organisations stay steady, support their teams and continue serving customers, even when conditions are unpredictable.