Kyocera’s sustainability recognised with award, A-list ranking

Johannesburg, 28 Feb 2024
Kyocera has received two significant accolades recently, solidifying its leadership in sustainability and innovation. The company earned the prestigious 2024 WorldStar Award for its ground-breaking packaging advancements and was named a "major player" in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment.
WorldStar award recognises packaging innovation
Kyocera's colour A4 printer packaging triumphed at the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards, the largest competition in the industry. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to minimising waste and maximising product lifespans. This was achieved by replacing plastic foam cushioning with paper alternatives, significantly reducing damage on impact and showcasing dedication to environmental protection. This dedication has also earned us recognition from CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) as an "A-list 2023" company for environmental transparency and our efforts in combating climate change.
David Welters, Solutions Architect at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: "Winning this award reflects our longstanding commitment to sustainability. We have prioritised environmental responsibility for decades and for us it is not only about contributing to a healthier planet, but also driving positive business outcomes for our customers. It's part of our ethos and our identity as a company."
Major player in sustainability
The IDC MarketScape report positioned Kyocera as a "major player" for its outstanding sustainability programmes and services. By striving towards aligning ourselves with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines and pursuing carbon neutrality by 2051, Kyocera demonstrates its dedication to sustainable innovation across its operations, products and solutions, as well as its commitment to a sustainable future.
Looking ahead
Kyocera remains steadfast in its mission to combat climate change. The company actively pursues initiatives like implementing renewable energy solutions, adopting energy-saving measures and exploring new greenhouse gas reduction methods.
Share
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.
For further information visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za
KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2019, Kyocera Corporation’s consolidated sales revenue totalled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. US$14.6 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #655 on Forbes magazine’s 2019 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.