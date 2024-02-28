Kyocera’s sustainability recognised with award, A-list ranking

David Welters, Solutions Architect at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Kyocera has received two significant accolades recently, solidifying its leadership in sustainability and innovation. The company earned the prestigious 2024 WorldStar Award for its ground-breaking packaging advancements and was named a "major player" in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment.

WorldStar award recognises packaging innovation

Kyocera's colour A4 printer packaging triumphed at the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards, the largest competition in the industry. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to minimising waste and maximising product lifespans. This was achieved by replacing plastic foam cushioning with paper alternatives, significantly reducing damage on impact and showcasing dedication to environmental protection. This dedication has also earned us recognition from CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) as an "A-list 2023" company for environmental transparency and our efforts in combating climate change.

David Welters, Solutions Architect at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says: "Winning this award reflects our longstanding commitment to sustainability. We have prioritised environmental responsibility for decades and for us it is not only about contributing to a healthier planet, but also driving positive business outcomes for our customers. It's part of our ethos and our identity as a company."

Major player in sustainability

The IDC MarketScape report positioned Kyocera as a "major player" for its outstanding sustainability programmes and services. By striving towards aligning ourselves with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines and pursuing carbon neutrality by 2051, Kyocera demonstrates its dedication to sustainable innovation across its operations, products and solutions, as well as its commitment to a sustainable future.

Looking ahead

Kyocera remains steadfast in its mission to combat climate change. The company actively pursues initiatives like implementing renewable energy solutions, adopting energy-saving measures and exploring new greenhouse gas reduction methods.