KZN schools get free extra lessons online

Countless South African learners have benefitted from the Lightbulb platform since inception.

The Telkom Foundation, in partnership with Lightbulb Edtech, has introduced an online learning portal, tailored for high school learners in KwaZulu-Natal.

The years-long collaboration between the Telkom Foundation and Lightbulb Edtech is centred on a mobile learning management system and service, designed to empower educational institutions to provide customised online support services to their students.

The zero-rated online learning portal, called Lightbulb, is a mobile learning management system and service that provides education institutions with the ability to offer customised online support services to their students.

It facilitates access to subject matter experts and digital resources, augmenting the learning experience and fostering academic excellence among users.

The portal covers an array of subjects, including English, Afrikaans, mathematics, natural science, physical science, geography, history and accounting.

According to the Telkom Foundation, this nationwide educational initiative has already made significant strides in provinces where it was implemented a few years ago, including Limpopo, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Countless South African learners have benefitted from the platform since inception, it says.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with Lightbulb Edtech to bring a transformative online learning platform to high school learners across South Africa, enabling Telkom to contribute towards the future leaders of our country,” notes Judy Vilakazi, head of Telkom Foundation.

“Education is a key driver of empowerment and development, and through this initiative, we aim to make quality educational resources accessible to all learners, regardless of their location or background."

Established in 2015, Cape Town-based Lightbulb Edtech says its mission is to fill the void in the online education landscape by offering learners a robust platform for supplementary educational support.

“At Lightbulb Edtech, we believe that to shape a brighter future, we must focus on the present. We cannot progress if half of us are left behind,” says Allan Mushabe, CEO of Lightbulb Edtech.

“Our goal is to facilitate transformative change through online education and training. We firmly believe in the power of education to change the world, and we see technology as the key to providing equitable access.”

The Telkom Foundation also recently launched Telkom Learn, a basic education programme featuring daily interactive live classes led by dedicated tutors and gamified courses for engaging revision.