Large-scale DDoS attack hits web host 1-Grid

Attackers use DDoS attacks to disrupt and extort companies, or cause reputational and financial damage. (Image generated by ChatGPT)

South Africa-based web hosting platform 1-Grid has been hit by a “large-scale” distributed denial-of- service (DDoS) attack that impacted services.

The web hosting and digital services company provides an “all-in-one” platform for businesses to establish and manage their online presence.

It offers services such as domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, business e-mail, SSL certificates and related digital infrastructure, primarily targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Originally known as Gridhost, it rebranded to 1-Grid in 2018, and has since positioned itself as a local SME-focused provider.

According to its website, the company serves over 32 000 customers and hosts more than 77 000 websites, positioning itself as a large-scale provider in the local hosting industry.

In a status update earlier, 1-Grid said: “We are currently experiencing intermittent service disruption due to a large-scale DDoS attack affecting parts of our infrastructure. Our technical teams and upstream partners are actively working to mitigate the issue and restore full stability as quickly as possible.”

A DDoS attack is a cyber attack where multiple compromised devices – often a “botnet” of hacked computers, servers, or internet of things devices – are used to flood a website, server, or online service with massive amounts of traffic.

The goal is to overwhelm the target’s systems so they become slow, unstable, or completely unavailable to legitimate users. Unlike a simple denial-of-service attack, which comes from a single source, a DDoS attack is “distributed” because it comes from many sources at once, making it harder to block.

Attackers typically use DDoS attacks to disrupt businesses, extort companies, or cause reputational and financial damage. Common targets include websites, online banking platforms, gaming servers and government services.

According to 1-Grid, “the attack has been successfully mitigated, and full network functionality has been restored” with website and e-mail services now operating normally and network connectivity stabilised.

The company notes it continues to monitor systems closely and implement additional protective measures where necessary, stating that “protecting the reliability and availability of our services remains a top priority”. It confirmed that no customer action is currently required.