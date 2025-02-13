Last chance to nominate female tech stars

The nominations for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards close tomorrow – Friday, 14 February at midnight.
Don’t miss the chance to nominate; let no woman who deserves recognition not get a nomination.
The Wired4Women Awards were introduced in 2024 by the Wired4Women tech forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, to shine the spotlight on role models and inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.
Recognition across 13 categories
The awards recognise excellence and impact of women across a wide range of roles – from C-level executives to entrepreneurs, innovators, rising stars and students, and those leading tech for good initiatives. The categories are:
- CIO of the Year
- CISO of the Year
- Tech Business Leader
- Tech Entrepreneur
- Top Tech Innovator
- Tech4Good
- IT Business Development Executive
- Rising Star in Security
- Rising Star in Cloud
- Rising Star in Emerging Tech
- Top Tech Student
- Mentor of the Year
- Trailblazing Career Award
Announcement of finalists and winners
A judging panel consisting of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, past winners, academics and industry experts will determine the finalists, with winners announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April in Johannesburg.
Accolades and prizes
The finalists and winners will receive well-deserved exposure for their achievements throughout ITWeb’s online and print media platforms.
The winners of the Tech Student and Tech4Good categories will walk away with R30 000 in cash.
Nominate
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to shine a light on incredible female talent. And if you’re a trailblazing woman in tech, don’t hesitate to nominate yourself.
All submissions must be in by Friday, 14 February at midnight.
Submit your nominations now.
Share