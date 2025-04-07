Latest evolution in 2D bar code scanners

Datalogic QuickScan QD2500 grocery checkout. (Image: DCI Scanning)

Bar code scanners are integral tools in a wide range of business sectors, thanks to their ability to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy. The trend towards 2D bar codes is the latest evolution in this arena, and has spread across the data capture industry.

DCI Scanning, a key distributor of Datalogic’s QuickScan range of handheld scanners, notes that the QD2500 imager range is an entry-level, 2D, corded handheld scanner, which punches well above its weight when it comes to performance. In particular, it is seen as the ideal tool for the retail sector, where point of sale (POS) checkout activities face an increasing need for 2D scanning.

Datalogic QuickScan QD2500 product family. (Image: DCI Scanning)

The QuickScan QD2500 2D imager provides prompt readings at an affordable price, whatever the bar code and regardless of whether it’s difficult to read, poorly printed or damaged. Furthermore, it easily scans mobile devices and is effective through plexiglass barriers, making it ideal for POS service.

Other industry sectors where this scanner offers advantages include commercial services, postal and financial services, public administration, hospitality and healthcare – where it would be ideal for use in laboratories, pharmacies and even in-room patient care.

Designed with a dual blue LED-based aimer, it is thus a simple matter for operators to point, shoot and decode the correct label. At the same time, confirmation of a good read is provided immediately, via audible, tactile and visual feedback.

The device is also sturdy and reliable, even when in continuous use for long periods of time. Moreover, users also have good freedom of movement, thanks to the high quality cables that are robust enough to withstand constant movement and use.

DCI Scanning notes that the QuickScan offers organisations the twin benefits of solidity and robustness, coupled with an entry-level price tag. Thanks to the former, the device is less likely than contemporary solutions to break down, require resets or suffer from miscommunications. In addition, its well-crafted trigger offers high-quality performance and is able to withstand in the region of 10 million hits, placing it at the top of the range for such devices.

In addition, set-up is both simple and rapid, as the QD2500 offers users the ability to quickly and easily install the device, straight out of the box, significantly reducing its deployment time.

It should also be remembered that POS tools are continuously evolving, meaning that retailers’ scanners may need to connect to a new type of POS system, cash register, PC or tablet at some point. For this reason, the QuickScan solution is capable of connecting to all of these solutions, up to and including the latest USB-C standard.

Looking at the above, it is clear that the QuickScan meets all the necessary requirements for business use, as it is well built and strong enough to survive a drop of close to 2m. DCI Scanning, in partnership with Datalogic, can provide the perfect fit for a multitude of industry environments with the QD2500 – and thanks to its solid design and simple and seamless configuration, it delivers both increased efficiencies and improved cost-effectiveness.