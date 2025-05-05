Laying the groundwork for SADC data centre

Juha Miettinen, expert at Digital Investment Facility. (Image: Supplied)

Africa has traditionally been nearer the back than the front when it comes to implementing and leveraging the latest technology solutions. However, in a digitally transforming world, it is more vital than ever for the continent to have an accessible carrier-neutral data centre.

Such a facility is necessary to centralise the various critical and complementary core infrastructure elements that will reduce operational costs, further optimise the performance of internet access to meet current and future demands of region, and to ensure the internet access, tools and services are available and remain resilient against any regional or global crisis.

Therefore, it was music to the ears of delegates at the recent Southern African Telecommunications Association (SATA) conference – held at the Sandton Convention Centre – to hear that funding is being made available for the development of a SADC regional carrier-neutral data centre.

According to Juha Miettinen, an expert at Digital Investment Facility (DIF), his organisation is an EU co-funded service designed to promote investment in digital infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

“By offering technical support and facilitating investment, our aim is to address the digital divide and enhance the bankability of data centre projects, thereby helping to drive sustainable digital growth across the continent,” he explains.

“Our role is to help to transform promising data centre projects in sub-Saharan Africa into viable investment opportunities. We have a team that provides expert technical assistance in project development, corporate finance, environmental assessments and more.”

Miettinen notes that DIF supports such projects from early-stage planning all the way through to contract closing, while ensuring that the plan always meets financiers’ expectations.

“A key part of what we bring to the table is crucial technical assistance, and this expertise helps to enhance the bankability and sustainability of the projects we are involved with.

“By connecting investors and facilities, we can make such projects that much more bankable, thanks to our well laid out groundwork. We are also able to contribute towards supporting a human-centric data economy and society in Africa by helping to drive digital growth and innovation on the continent.”

He points out that an SADC regional data centre will not only help to connect those people living in rural and remote areas to the digital economy, but will also afford those entities that need to locate, host and manage data within regional or national borders with the necessary data sovereignty protections.

“Ultimately, our goal is to play a leading role in the improvement of Africa’s digital infrastructure, and to deliver on the promise of the new opportunities such access to the digital world will create for users. To this end, we are conducting a comprehensive feasibility and market analysis study focusing on the market, the legal and regulatory issues, and the economic and financial aspects of the project, among others,” he adds.

“For data centre entrepreneurs, DIF offers early-stage support, better financing solutions, reduced risk and increased credibility, via validation and expert guidance. For financiers, we provide access to more reliable and validated projects, coupled with sound market insights and advice from industry experts and networks. To this end, DIF anticipates undertaking discussions with potential investors in this project towards the end of 2025.”

According to Makgosi Mabaso, Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve – a key sponsor of the SATA Conference – the plan to build an SADC regional carrier-neutral data centre is a good one.

“Openserve sees this as a good development for the industry as it would present a common aggregation point for content providers, hyperscalers, operators and customers across the region,” she states.

Asked about the role she foresees for Openserve within this project, Mabaso suggests that, given the existing infrastructure and expertise, Openserve would be best positioned to partner the initiative.

“I believe we could provide reliable connectivity between the data centre and clients, while also enabling seamless access to international capacity via multiple submarine cables.

“Once this project reaches fruition, we expect that this will provide network redundancy, scalability and improved market access, while offering customers flexibility and choice, as well price transparency, cost optimisation and affordability. Perhaps most crucially, it will also enable closer access to local content,” she concludes.