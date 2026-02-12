Leadership appointments strengthen Altron's transformative growth strategy

Yolanden Moodley, Managing Director of Altron Document Solutions.

Altron Technology Group has strengthened its leadership team with two strategic appointments that underscore its focus on driving transformative growth across its portfolio: Yolanden Moodley as Managing Director of Altron Document Solutions and Warren Mande as Chief Operating Officer of Netstar.

Both appointments reflect Altron's commitment to placing proven leaders in roles where they can maximise business performance and accelerate growth – a cornerstone of the group's transformative growth strategy and its culture of developing and promoting talent from within.

Driving operational excellence at Altron Document Solutions

Moodley will succeed Mande as Managing Director of Altron Document Solutions. His appointment brings a sharp focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth to the division.

With over 19 years of experience, Moodley has built an impressive track record of transforming business performance. Under his leadership, the Xerox Global Services team achieved 78% EBITDA growth – a testament to his ability to deliver measurable results. His mandate at Altron Document Solutions is to build on the division's strong foundations while driving new efficiencies and growth opportunities.

Accelerating profitable growth at Netstar

Mande joined the Netstar leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Grant Fraser, Group Managing Director. His appointment is central to Altron's strategy to accelerate profitable growth in its platform business segment.

With 17 years at Altron – including multiple Managing Director roles – Mande brings deep operational expertise and a proven ability to drive performance during critical growth phases. His focus is on maximising Netstar's operating model, enabling Fraser to capitalise on emerging mobility trends, unlock new market opportunities through innovation and expand OEM partnerships that deliver value to customers.

Commitment to high-performance leadership

"These appointments exemplify our commitment to placing the right leaders in the right roles to drive our transformative growth strategy," said Werner Kapp, Group CEO of Altron. "Yolanden's operational expertise positions Altron Document Solutions for continued growth, while Warren's deep understanding of our business strengthens Netstar's leadership as we pursue our growth ambitions in new markets.

"By empowering proven leaders through our high-performance culture and maintaining customer obsession at the heart of our purpose-driven strategy, Altron is positioning both businesses to deliver sustained revenue growth and exceptional stakeholder results."