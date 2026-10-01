Leading with purpose and perspective

Ramona Moodley, CFO, Macrocomm Group. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Romona Moodley brings a wealth of experience to her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Macrocomm Group. A Chartered Accountant by profession, she has held several CFO positions throughout her career. She was responsible for banking solutions across Africa for one of South Africa’s leading financial institutions before joining Macrocomm Group in April 2026.

Although she does not necessarily view her appointment as a completely new chapter, Moodley acknowledges that the business environment differs significantly from the corporate world.

"At Macrocomm Group, I've had the opportunity to work alongside a team of passionate entrepreneurs who are deeply invested in the technology space," she says.

While established financial institutions are increasingly embracing innovation and digital transformation, Moodley notes that the operating dynamics of a technology company are markedly different. Banking organisations are often governed by extensive regulatory frameworks and structured decision-making processes, whereas technology-driven businesses tend to be more agile and entrepreneurial.

"Tech companies have the ability to respond quickly, innovate rapidly and approach challenges with a different mindset," she explains. "When a team identifies an opportunity worth pursuing, they can often test and refine ideas without the layers of complexity and bureaucracy that larger organisations typically face."

This agility creates exciting opportunities, but Moodley emphasises that innovation must always be balanced with commercial discipline. While entrepreneurs may naturally focus on possibilities and growth, the CFO's role is to assess opportunities through a strategic financial lens.

"The key questions are always: What is the commercial opportunity? What resources are required to pursue it? And ultimately, will the return justify the investment?" she says.

When finance operates as a strategic business partner, it enables organisations to innovate confidently while remaining grounded in commercial reality.

For Moodley, the role of the CFO has evolved far beyond traditional financial stewardship.

"Finance is no longer just about reporting numbers and managing the books," she explains. "Today's CFO plays a critical role in shaping business strategy, contributing to decisions about where the organisation is heading and how it will achieve its goals."

This requires a deep understanding of every aspect of the business, from customers and market opportunities to operations, competitors and long-term growth ambitions.

Macrocomm’s broad range of technology solutions makes this understanding even more important. The business operates across areas including smart utilities, IOT, smart metering, fleet analytics, intelligent transport and smart city solutions, each addressing different customer and operational needs. Having a clear understanding of how these solutions work and the value they deliver enables finance to make more informed decisions and ensure that financial strategy supports the wider direction of the business.

As she settles into the technology sector, Moodley remains focused on ensuring that financial decisions are informed by a clear understanding of the company's products, services and operational realities.

Working within a multidisciplinary leadership team has been invaluable in this regard. By drawing on the expertise of colleagues from across the organisation, she can challenge assumptions, broaden perspectives and ensure that financial strategy remains aligned with the company's broader objectives.

"We collaborate closely and leverage each other's strengths to ensure we're moving the business in the right direction," she says.

Looking ahead, Moodley is optimistic about the future of Macrocomm Group.

"The business has been built on strong foundations and has developed a portfolio of solid solutions," she says. "The next phase is about building on that platform, forging the right strategic partnerships and developing new offerings that create meaningful value for the market."

With a combination of entrepreneurial energy, technological innovation and strategic financial leadership, Moodley is confident that the Macrocomm Group is well positioned for continued growth.