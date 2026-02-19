Learnership to cultivate digital talent gets underway

Candidates of the MTN-Helios Towers 12‑month ICT learnership programme. (Image source: Supplied)

The MTN Foundation-Helios Towers ICT learnership has confirmed it has selected the 2026 cohort, with participating candidates ready to gain on-the-job training for employment-focused ICT roles.

The 12‑month ICT learnership programme is a multi-organisation collaboration between the MTN SA Foundation, Helios Towers and Datacomb Consulting.

According to the foundation, the programme was introduced in 2024 and continued into 2025.

In 2026, the partnership and programme framework have been fully established, ensuring contribution to SA’s national digital skills development agenda, it states.

The initiative builds on the foundation’s Digital Skills for Digital Jobs (DS4DJ) programme, which has equipped 3 746 young people with critical digital capabilities. As a result, the 2026 cohort was recruited through the DS4DJ programme, it reveals.

“Selection prioritised top-performing applicants and those demonstrating strong potential for growth. Skills development areas were chosen based on future industry needs and aligned with government’s digital transformation and job-creation priorities.”

Arthur Mukhuvha, MTN SA GM: MTN Foundation, comments: “South Africa needs pathways that translate potential into opportunity, and we are proud to help young people step confidently into the digital future.

“Our commitment is to ensure every programme we deliver contributes to national development, strengthens communities and supports a more inclusive, skilled and competitive South Africa.”

As part of the learnership, youth receive the academic and practical workplace exposure needed to succeed in the ICT sector. It is open to youth aged 18 to 30.

The learnership is the next step of the DS4DJ programme, ensuring young people gain the experience they need to secure employment. It is also designed to respond to the national need for job-creation, youth economic participation and industry‑ready skills.

It is also fully funded, with no financial cost to participants. In line with the Sector Education and Training Authority requirements, all participants receive a monthly stipend.

The MTN Foundation says it intends for the programme to continue. It adds that it remains committed to engaging and collaborating with corporate SA to expand opportunities and introduce additional learnerships that support long-term youth development and national skills growth.