New computer lab opens at Stanger Training Centre

MTN upgraded the classroom designated for the computer laboratory.

MTN South Africa last week handed over a computer laboratory to Stanger Training Centre in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, as part of its Universal Service Obligations Schools Project.

Stanger Training Centre supports learners with special educational needs and serves families in the KwaDukuza area.

According to MTN, the initiative has delivered 140 computer laboratories to schools for learners with special educational needs across SA. The schools are identified by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, with technical requirements set as part of MTN’s regulatory obligations.

At Stanger Training Centre, MTN upgraded the classroom designated for the laboratory. Work included repainting the space, replacing furniture, installing desks and chairs, adding burglar bars and an alarm system, and installing air-conditioning. The laboratory was equipped with digital education tools, such as computers and tablets.

Busi Dlamini, GM for regional operations in KwaZulu-Natal at MTN SA, says the initiative forms part of the company’s approach to meeting its regulatory responsibilities, while supporting access to education.

The lab, intended to improve access to digital learning resources, will be used by learners at the centre, many of whom require specialised support. Educators and support staff at the facility will integrate the technology into teaching and learning activities.

Meanwhile, the MTN SA Foundation has provided digital devices to selected schools as part of the Department of Basic Education’s Back-to-School Campaign.

The tablets and computers are intended to support access to digital learning tools and online educational resources.

“Our commitment to education is not confined to moments of celebration – it is embedded in the start of every academic journey,” says Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer.

“By placing technology in the hands of learners, we open doors to knowledge, create pathways to opportunity, and lay the foundation for a future where no young person is left behind.”