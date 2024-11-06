Learning Curve gets a recruiter’s view of AI and digital skills in the African job market

Reshaping the world of work.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are reshaping the world of work. To gain insights into the impact of these technologies on job trends, we sat down with Alex Martin, Managing Director for Salt Recruitment Africa, a global specialist recruitment company with 22 offices and 300 staff worldwide. Salt focuses on sourcing digital skills across various sectors, including retail, technology, education and telecommunications. This makes it the perfect conduit for understanding industry trends.

Learning Curve, an Adobe Platinum reseller, has been driving the growth of education software in South Africa for over 15 years. Who better to sit down for a discussion about the evolving landscape of digital skills, recruitment trends and the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of work than these two companies?

AI's role in redefining jobs

The influence of AI on the global workforce is becoming more evident. Contrary to widespread concerns that AI might eliminate jobs, the reality is more nuanced. Rather than outright job displacement, AI and digital skills are shifting the focus of human labour towards more strategic, creative and problem-solving tasks.

According to Martin, it’s important to stay adaptable in a constantly evolving field. He underscores the idea that digital skills are not static, unlike other fields like accounting, which have remained relatively unchanged for many decades. In contrast, digital skills evolve rapidly, necessitating continuous learning to remain valuable in the job market.

Martin says: "The beauty of digital skills is that they are industry-agnostic. This means that digital skills are in demand across various sectors, including finance, retail, education, media and even agriculture. It’s the digital world we are now living in.”

The ability to apply digital skills in multiple industries makes them essential for career flexibility and growth. That said, humans are still essential in the AI-driven world, but our work will change. Workers who can integrate AI tools into their workflow and leverage AI for productivity gains will be in high demand.

Increasing significance of creativity and digital skills

As industries continue to evolve, creativity has emerged as one of the most sought-after skills in today’s job market. The ability to think creatively and solve problems has become invaluable.

Companies across various sectors are now recognising that innovation and growth are increasingly driven by human ingenuity – something that AI can aid, but not exactly replicate.

According to a recent World Economic Forum survey, over 70% of employers identify creative thinking as the most in-demand skill for 2023. As industries adopt AI, the value of human creativity, problem-solving and strategic thinking will only grow, paving the way for new opportunities in an AI-augmented job market. Thinking creatively is essential for finding innovative solutions and maintaining competitiveness.

Martin says: "I've always thought that creativity is the most important skill people have for the future. If you look on LinkedIn, I think there are 20 million jobs where creativity is listed as a need, making it the most in-demand skill on the planet. So if you consider industries like fintech, digital marketing media, any industry where innovation is the driver of growth, then you need creativity."

However, it’s not creativity for the sake of it. You must be able to activate that creativity, which is best done using digital tools. It’s a marriage of the creative with the technical, something Martin recognises: "If you’re a marketer 15-20 years ago, marketing was all about being creative. Now marketing is all about being technical. Marketing's all about data and having data to underpin what you're doing, so you've got this beautiful kind of coming together of technical skills and data and the artistic, creative side."

By blending creativity with digital skills, professionals can remain relevant and valuable in the fast-changing job market. This is where tools like the Adobe suite comes in, as it not only helps students and workers keep up with the current demands of the market, but also allows them to stand out, bringing unique value to industries increasingly shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

Micro-credentials and graduate employability

Another major recent trend is that traditional degrees, while foundational, are no longer enough to guarantee employability. The demands of the modern workplace have outpaced the static knowledge acquired through formal education, leaving many graduates unprepared for the dynamic skillsets employers require. Industries like AI, data analytics and digital marketing are evolving so fast that even recent graduates can find their knowledge outdated soon after they enter the workforce.

This is where micro-credentials come into play. Micro-credentials are short, focused courses designed to help individuals quickly acquire and update specific skills in fast-changing fields like AI, data literacy and digital marketing. Martin explains: "Micro-credentials offer a flexible and focused way to acquire specific skills that are in demand."

While he acknowledges that a solid degree is a valuable anchor on a CV, he emphasises that it needs to be supplemented with micro-credentials to stay current: "Graduates and professionals alike need to focus on continuous learning... it's about staying on top of emerging trends.” Ongoing education has become crucial for entry-level and seasoned professionals as the market increasingly demands up-to-date knowledge and skills.

Adobe software as an essential tool

In light of these emerging trends, Adobe’s software suite has become a critical tool for equipping students and professionals with the skills needed to thrive. As industries increasingly demand a blend of creativity and technical proficiency, Adobe offers the essential tools to develop both.

Whether in design, media or data-driven marketing, products like Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express and Adobe Creative Cloud provide a comprehensive platform that prepares individuals to excel in diverse roles, from creative to highly technical.

Adobe's tools remain industry standards for creative roles such as graphic design, video production, digital media and more. These programs not only allow users to create compelling visual content, but also help them develop the kind of creative thinking that is increasingly valued in today’s changing job market. Speaking of micro-credentials, Adobe Education Exchange offers many such short courses that allow professionals to keep up with the latest technological developments.

Today’s job market is all about continuous learning and adaptability. It’s also about keeping up with emerging technologies and methodologies to remain relevant and competitive. Martin mentions: "It's about staying on top of those trends that are emerging, whether it's data literacy, coding skills, digital marketing tools... you’ve got to keep learning new development skills, new platforms, new processes."

Conclusion: Preparing for the future

As AI and emerging technologies continue to reshape the employment landscape, the nature of work will be defined by how well individuals and organisations pivot. To remain competitive in this evolving job market, professionals must prioritise adaptability, creativity and continuous learning. As traditional education alone is no longer enough, individuals will need to seek out opportunities to update their skills, whether through micro-credentials or hands-on experience with emerging technologies.

Workers combining creative thinking with technical proficiency and leveraging tools like AI will have a significant edge in this future-driven workforce. Martin gives the final word about the job market: "It's constantly evolving. There's always going to be a shortage of whatever the latest, most up-to-date skills are that people need.”

As industries evolve and new technologies emerge, success will belong to those who can innovate, learn continuously and adapt to the digital transformation. With Adobe’s software tools, they have every chance of getting and staying ahead.

