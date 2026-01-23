Learning in practice: How KRS is building future-ready developers through in-person bootcamps

KRS understands the value of regular face time and collaboration.

Software developers are currently working in an environment where frameworks and platforms change all the time, AI tools are becoming part of everyday workflows and learning never really stops. These days, keeping pace isn’t about mastering a single tool, but thinking clearly, adapting quickly and applying new technologies with confidence.

For KRS, a Cape Town-based software development company, placing ongoing learning at the centre of its approach helps build more resilient, adaptable and future-ready engineering teams.

“Learning is an ongoing process that continues throughout a software career,” shares CEO Lorraine Steyn. “It’s not defined by milestones, and it extends way beyond qualifications and certifications. Continuous learning is part of the KRS culture; it’s what we do.”

And this approach is backed by action, as KRS regularly runs in-person bootcamps that prioritise hands-on learning and real-world practice. “The industry is changing quickly, and being effective software development partners means constantly refining how we work,” Steyn adds. “These bootcamps give everyone the time to experiment, collaborate and deepen their knowledge outside of day-to-day delivery work.”

KRS’s most recent bootcamps, which took place at the end of 2025, focused on two rapidly developing areas of software development: cross-platform mobile development using Flutter, and prompt-driven, AI-assisted application building.

Practical cross-platform mobile development

Flutter is one of the more versatile frameworks among software developers, with adoption growing in production environments. KRS's Flutter bootcamp introduced more of its developers to cross-platform mobile application development using Flutter and Dart, while maintaining the standards expected of production-ready software.

The two-day workshop was led by KRS software engineer Jean-Pierre Damstra, who guided participants through planning and building a complete mobile application from scratch. “The main goal of running this bootcamp was to introduce participants to a practical, real-world example while following industry standards and having fun along the way,” Damstra said.

For some participants, this was their first experience with mobile development. “The design structure of the project helped keep the pieces modular and made it easier to pick up,” added Leon van der Merwe, a KRS software engineer who attended the bootcamp. “The workshop was a lot of fun, and doing it in person made it even better.”

Prompt-driven, AI-assisted application development

While the Flutter bootcamp focused on building strong development fundamentals, the AI development bootcamp explored how developers can use emerging AI tools to build applications more efficiently through well-designed prompts.

For KRS software engineer Justin Engle, who attended the bootcamp, it was interesting to see how his current AI tooling and approach to prompting compared to other tools and models. He was also impressed by the speed at which ideas could be turned into working applications. “It’s always exciting to build things in record time, getting to type a few words and see apps come to life,” he added.

Why in-person learning still matters for modern engineering teams

As a remote-first company, KRS understands the value of regular face time and collaboration. Hosting these bootcamps in-person gives developers a chance to step away from daily delivery pressures to focus more on learning, discussion and experimentation in one place.

“Participation across the entire organisation is encouraged,” notes Steyn. “This type of environment creates opportunities for open discussion and shared problem-solving. It also makes it easier for participants, especially junior team members, to ask questions, compare approaches, learn different perspectives and work through problems together.”

"These sessions really helped us close the year with strong engagement and momentum.” “We’ve already scheduled bootcamps for the new year, which will not only include internal engineering teams, but customer teams as well,” she adds.

Learning as an ongoing practice

KRS’s commitment to learning and developer growth is further reflected in its KRS Software Internship Programme, which kicked off in January 2026. In its 15th year, recent graduates or self-taught coders are invited to join the programme, which focuses on practical experience, mentorship and exposure to real-world software development.

“Our Software Internship Programme is about supporting early-career developers as they build confidence and skills in a professional environment,” shares Steyn. “Our approach of focusing on the potential of the individuals opens the door to many bright youngsters who haven't had the same educational opportunities as others. We look for problem-solving and curiosity as the top skills, above traditional courses and degrees.”

For more than a decade, the programme has played a huge role in developing long-term engineering teams at KRS, with the internship as its key pipeline of young talent. “We’re excited to welcome yet another new group of developers and support them as they grow into confident, capable engineers,” Steyn concludes.