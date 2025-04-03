Legacy, security, compliance, data: How integration connects robust legacy and cloud agility

Middleware links disparate systems.

Progress is a thread. Despite the popular view that the new replaces the old, the modern word develops and evolves as a continuum. The humble mainframe demonstrates this reality. Despite being first conceptualised in the 1950s – long before integrated electronics, object-oriented programming, networking and cloud computing – mainframes still exist today as hard-working parts of major businesses.

For a while, it became fashionable to try and discard mainframes and other examples of "legacy" systems. But over the past decade or so, the market has developed a more mature mindset: rather than discard the past, you can integrate it with the present to create the future.

Middleware serves as the connective tissue linking disparate systems, and its current impact is even more dynamic. Middleware Technologies (mWtech), an integration expert, helps businesses set up hybrid environments. The company combines the dependability of on-premises legacy systems (like mainframes that handle important transactions) with the flexibility of cloud-native platforms hosted on AWS or Azure.

Middleware links disparate systems.

Expanding enterprise opportunities through integration

Here are four recent projects by mWtech that demonstrate how integration is expanding digital opportunities.

Rendering siloed IT set-ups obsolete: mWtech's recent work with a major South African utility helped its struggling ageing infrastructure handle smart grid data alongside billing demands. By deploying IBM MQ for secure messaging and the IBM WebMethods Suite for integration, mWtech unified the utility's hybrid stack, cutting integration costs by 30% and enabling real-time analytics. Out-of-the-box simplicity eliminated custom coding requirements, proving that complexity doesn’t have to be the price of progress.

Middleware flags and neutralises phishing: Middleware’s role has expanded beyond connectivity to become a frontline defender. An attempt to target a major bank's mainframe floundered because of mWtech's integrated advanced security features like AI-driven threat detection, anomaly monitoring and automated response protocols, built on SAP platforms. These tools also patch cloud API vulnerabilities autonomously within seconds.

Encrypting legacy data for compliance: To help a major insurance firm exploit its data while remaining compliant with laws such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), mWtech deployed IBM middleware to encrypt data flows between the insurer's legacy databases and cloud analytics tools. This end-to-end compliance boosts resilience and supports proactive intelligence, transforming security from a reactive burden into a strategic advantage.

Linking mainframe citizen data with cloud portals: A government agency's 30-year-old database couldn’t keep pace with citizen demands for online services. mWtech used IBM middleware to link the database to a cloud-based portal, slashing query times from hours to seconds and enabling real-time updates during peak loads.

Middleware links disparate systems.

Connect the past and present for the future

Integration, delivered with the right levels of design and expertise, enables organisations to maintain their digital continuum. They create scalable, cost-effective and responsive agility, keeping them nimble and competitive amid market volatility.

In 2025, South African businesses – from bustling Johannesburg banks to sprawling Cape Town utilities – are embracing hybrid cloud architectures, edge computing and AI-driven solutions at an unprecedented pace. Middleware Technologies, aka mWtech, continues helping enterprises ensure their transformation without breaking the bank or discarding reliable legacy systems, leveraging integration to maintain their investment in the thread of progress.