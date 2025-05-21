Legendary hacker Jeff Moss to deliver keynote at ITWeb Security Summit CT

Jeff Moss, president, DEF CON Communications. (Image: Supplied)

Jeff Moss, one of the world’s most influential cyber security figures, will deliver the keynote address at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, in Cape Town, to be held on 28 May at the CTICC.

Moss, who is also known as ‘Dark Tangent’, is the visionary behind DEF CON and Black Hat – two of the most renowned security conferences. With decades of experience at the crossroads of hacking, cyber security and internet governance, Moss offers a rare insider's perspective into the forces reshaping the digital domain.

In his keynote, he will explore how global competition for technological and ideological dominance is fragmenting the internet. He describes the world as increasingly split into ideological “teams”: Team Rule of Law, Team Authoritarian, Team Neutral and Team Undecided – each with their own tech stacks, policies and alliances. “Your government could be on one team, but you as an individual or company could be on another,” he warns.

“Internet problems are global problems,” says Moss, emphasising the need for collaborative and adaptive responses across borders. He will challenge attendees to rethink their cyber security strategies – simplifying and strengthening them in the face of rising complexity – and consider how AI and geopolitics are reshaping the rules of engagement.

From advising government bodies to working on hit shows like Mr. Robot, Moss’s influence spans pop culture and global cyber security policy. His current roles include serving on the UK Government Cyber Advisory Board and the board of Richemont SA, and past leadership includes stints with ICANN, the Atlantic Council and the US Department of Homeland Security.

Register now to secure your seat

Moss’s keynote is scheduled for 28 May at the ITWeb Security Summit in Cape Town.

Title: Internet problems are global problems – how a hacker looks at an ever more complex world

Venue: CTICC

Date: Wednesday, 28 May

Time: 11:40am

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from one of the most respected minds in information security. Join industry leaders, innovators and cyber security professionals at the ITWeb Security Summit in Cape Town and gain insights that could reshape your approach to digital risk.