Lerato Pule joins iOCO board

iOCO has appointed Lerato Pule to its board of directors.

iOCO, formerly known as EOH, has announced that Lerato Pule will join its board of directors, effective 4 December.

The IT solutions company says Pule will serve as an independent non-executive director, a member of the audit and risk committee, and chairperson of the social and ethics committee.

Pule previously served as chief financial officer Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA in 2024 and Cell C in 2022.

She also served as a non-independent audit and risk committee member of Liquid SA, Cell C, and Afrinet, as well as held trustee positions at the Sasol Batho Trust and the Telkom Foundation Trust.

A chartered accountant, Pule currently sits on the board of Phuthuma Nathi Investments, where she chairs the audit committee. She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications, financial services, and energy sectors.

iOCO said the board welcomes Pule and looks forward to her contribution.

The company also announced that current independent non-executive director Nompumelelo Mokou has been appointed to the remuneration and nomination committee, also effective from 4 December.