Lesaka appoints two new board directors

Carolina Lacerda has been appointed to the Lesaka board. (Image supplied)

Lesaka Technologies has appointed Carolina Lacerda and James Oates to its board of directors.

According to the fintech firm, both are experienced in international markets, with careers spanning financial services audit, risk and regulatory compliance .

In a statement, it says Lacerda sits on the boards of listed companies in Brazil, the UK, China and the US, including payments group PagSeguro and African tower operator IHS Towers. She chairs the audit committees of two listed companies.

Lacerda spent her earlier career in investment banking, later running global financial firm UBS’s investment banking business in Brazil.

She now also leads artificial intelligence advisory work across South America for Conquer AI, helping boards and executives formulate and execute their AI strategies.

Lesaka adds that Oates spent more than two decades at UBS, and served as chief audit executive, chief compliance officer, and global head of compliance and operational risk.

He was involved in investigating and remedying several of the episodes that reshaped global banking, including the subprime crisis, market manipulation, unauthorised trading and financial crime.

His focus now is on the risks that define digital financial services: cyber security, technology, data and financial crime, the company explains.

Oates chairs the audit and risk committee of European savings platform Raisin, and is certified in cyber risk oversight by the National Association of Corporate Directors and Carnegie Mellon University.

Ali Mazanderani, executive chairman of Lesaka, says: “Our board needs to reflect Lesaka’s evolution. Carolina and James bring additional skills and experience to the board to support Lesaka through its next phase of growth, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Dean Sparrow resigned as a director, effective 25 September, the company adds.

“The board extends its appreciation to Dean for his valuable contributions since joining the board in 2024 following Lesaka’s acquisition of Adumo,” it concludes.